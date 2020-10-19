YouTuber Builds Pooch-Sized Photo Booth that Lets Her Dog Take Selfies in Exchange for Treats

Woof, there it is!

Faced once again with the question of how to get more adorable photos of her dog Scraps, YouTube star Simone Giertz came up with the perfect idea: create a doggy selfie booth!

"I love dog photos," Giertz, 29, explained at the start of her latest video, which has been viewed almost 500,000 times. "But something that I haven’t seen is dog selfies. I don’t think there’s a way for dogs to take photos of themselves without human hands."

"So I’m building a fully-automated photo booth for Scraps. She goes in there, there's a little pedal that she can hit with her paw, it triggers a camera, it triggers a treat dispenser," she explained. "She gets a treat, I get a photo, everybody’s happy."

As for how the project came about, Giertz explained that she first had the idea "because I was trying to teach Scraps to scroll on my phone with her paw — and I was trying to get her to take a photo of herself."

"But her paws are just not that accurate," she added. "But if there was a physical button, I think she could do it."

Image zoom Simone Giertz and dog Simone Giertz/Youtube

In order to make her vision a reality, the inventor used thousands of Legos, including products from the brand’s programmable robotics line.

Besides being functional, the finished design ended up being super sweet — complete with a red curtain and a sign informing all interested pooches that the price of a photo is one press of the paw.

And while Scraps didn’t seem that interested in posing for the photos, she did appreciate the treats — as well as having a place to rest.