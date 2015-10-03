It is officially October, which means that it is also officially — nay, legally — time to begin brainstorming what your dog will be wearing for Halloween.

Sorry, did we say begin? You mean you don’t already have a mood board, fabric samples and your dog’s precise shoulder-to-shoulder measurements? What are you even waiting for?!

Don’t worry: We’re here to help. Instead of going the traditional route — dressing up your wiener dog as a hot dog or your corgi up as the queen — consider some of these inspired, yet goofy costumes. Dogs all over the internet, including esteemed celebrity pooches such as Toast and Chloe, are already trying on outfits, from shark-tastic PetSmart getups to jungle-worthy lion manes.

Get inspired: