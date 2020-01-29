You May Be Walking Your Dog Incorrectly, Says PETA President: 'It's More Than a Bathroom Break'

Dog Getty Images

Are you walking your dog wrong? Pet owners should be spending more time outside with their pooches, according to PETA’s founder.

Ingrid Newkirk, the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, appeared on Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross on Monday to touch on some faux-pas dog lovers may be accidentally committing during their daily walks with their furry friends.

For starters, Newkirk believes dogs should be wearing the right gear to ensure their safety.

“This is a human-dominated world. We have to look after them,” she said when asked if dogs should be leashed. “I would go with a harness.”

“Collars can cause a lot of problems,” she continued, adding that dog owners should “never” use a choke or a prong collar on their pet.

Newkirk also stressed the importance of not rushing a dog when the pup is outside.

“Let them sniff!” she said. “That’s their way they read the news, that’s their internet. Don’t drag them along.”

Dog owners should take the time to let their canine companions explore the world in a safe manner, according to the animal activist.

“It’s their walk, you know?” Newkirk said. “That’s a very special occasion for a dog, to be outside and to smell and to look. They don’t want to be stuck in a room all day with their legs crossed, hoping to go outside. It’s more than a bathroom break. It’s an excursion.”

She also encourages dog owners to adopt another pooch if they can so the pups “can keep each other company when you’re out.”

“Dogs and cats are just crammed into our shelters these days, and they desperately need homes,” she shared. “We definitely need to do something about the homeless animals crisis.”

Dogs should get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day, according to United Kingdom’s Kennel Club. As for puppies, the organization recommends “a ratio of five minutes exercise per month of age.”