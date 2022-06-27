Tiny Yorkie Escapes Bald Eagle's Clutches: Watch the Incredible Video
Coco is one seriously lucky dog.
Doorbell camera video shared by Storyful shows the terrifying moment the 8-month-old Yorkie was picked up by a bald eagle outside a family home in Metlakatla, British Columbia, on June 16.
The bird swooped down and swiftly picked up the pup, who screamed; the animals disappeared off-camera until the dog reappeared and ran right back up to the door.
Owner Justin Dudoward told Storyful, via aol.com, he let the dog out and walked back inside the house; his daughter started screaming once she saw what was happening and grabbed the dog when it ran up the steps.
"We didn't know it was that bad until we went back and looked at my doorbell camera," Dudoward told Storyful of the "really scary" incident.
Coco had a laceration on her stomach that required veterinary care, in addition to a few other scrapes and scratches, though three days later, Dudoward said it was "like nothing happened to her." The dog is now recovering at home.