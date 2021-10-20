Yeti Makes a Dog Bowl That Keeps Water Cold for Hours — and Amazon Shoppers Love It
If your dog goes through chew toys so quickly you've all but sworn off anything but durable Kongs, you're not alone. But toys aren't the only pet products worth investing in. While giving your pup the gift of long-lasting cold water isn't quite as fun as a new toy, it's one they'll be just as happy over.
Yeti is behind some of the best coolers and mugs on the market, so it comes as no surprise that the brand has also won over pets — and their owners — with its stainless steel dog bowl. Featuring more than 3,900 perfect ratings, the Yeti Boomer 8 Stainless Steel Nonslip Dog Bowl is as popular as it is durable. Thanks to rust-resistant stainless steel, the bowl is both dishwasher safe and built to withstand dents and bites from frenzied feeders. Plus, the nonslip bottom keeps it in place without sliding around.
Buy It! Yeti Boomer 8 Stainless Steel Nonslip Dog Bowl in Stainless, $49.98; amazon.com
"I was hesitant based on the price, but I needed something very specific to withstand my adventurous lab puppy," one reviewer said. "These are so worth it. I got the largest size so they'd work even when she is full-grown. These are weighted… she doesn't tip these over like the others we've tried and she can't carry them around like others. They have nonslip bottoms so she can't slide them around. She can't chew bits off the edges (like ceramic ones I tried) and they are dishwasher safe. I couldn't find all these characteristics in one bowl until I found these."
Since the bowl is designed by Yeti, its ability to keep water cold for extended periods of time is expected. But even so, shoppers can't seem to stop raving about just how impressively it gets the job done. "I live in Florida, so regardless that the AC is always running,t eventually fluids left out will reach room temperature," another customer said. "I have this bowl out on the patio and I toss in a few ice cubes. Well, even four hours later, there were tiny cubes still floating around."
Whether you choose to fill it with ice-cold water or up to 8 cups of food, pet owners and their four-legged pals have given this Yeti essential their stamp (and paw) of approval. Head to Amazon to see it in all eight colors, starting at $49.98.
Buy It! Yeti Boomer 8 Stainless Steel Nonslip Dog Bowl in River Green, $90.95; amazon.com
