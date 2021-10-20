Yeti Makes a Dog Bowl That Keeps Water Cold for Hours — and Amazon Shoppers Love It

"I was hesitant based on the price, but I needed something very specific to withstand my adventurous lab puppy," one reviewer said. "These are so worth it. I got the largest size so they'd work even when she is full-grown. These are weighted… she doesn't tip these over like the others we've tried and she can't carry them around like others. They have nonslip bottoms so she can't slide them around. She can't chew bits off the edges (like ceramic ones I tried) and they are dishwasher safe. I couldn't find all these characteristics in one bowl until I found these."