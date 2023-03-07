Cat Sent Through X-Ray Machine at Va. Airport in 'Cat-astropic Mistake,' TSA Official Says

After the event, a TSA spokesperson posted a tweet pleading with travelers: 'Please do not send your pet through the X-ray unit'

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 7, 2023 01:59 PM
TSA detects a cat inside a carry-on bag at the Norfolk Airport
Photo: TSA Northeast

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent got quite the shock while operating an airport's X-ray scanner, but it wasn't weapons or drugs hidden away — it was a live cat.

The cat was sent through an X-ray security checkpoint in a carry-on bag on March 3 at Norfolk Airport in Virginia.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted the striking photo of the pet from the x-ray machine on Twitter, saying a traveler had left the feline inside its carrying case for the TSA checkpoint.

"Please do not send your pet through the X-ray unit. Cat-astropic mistake!" Farbstein said in the tweet.

When asked if the cat was okay, Farbstein replied: "Yep. The traveler and cat had to go through screening the proper way once the TSA officers saw the X-ray image. The proper way being to remove the cat from the travel bag."

The tweet then sparked a series of cat-related puns from other social media users, such as "Hopefully this will be a 'cat-alyst' for change" and "I have never seen a true cat scan until today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The TSA website advises that if you are traveling with small pets, you must "remove your pet from the carrying case and place the case through the X-ray machine. You should maintain control of your pet with a leash and remember to remove the leash when carrying your pet through the metal detector. Animal carriers will undergo a visual and/or physical inspection."

The Virginia cat's trip through security is not the first time the TSA has found a pet left in a bag. In Dec. 2022, agents at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison discovered a dog inside a backpack after its owner inadvertently sent it through the airport security x-ray machine. And a month prior, a pet cat was found stowed away in some New York luggage.

Related Articles
dog in backpack TSA
TSA Reminds Travelers of Pet Rules After Dog Is Sent Through X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport
cat in suitcase
TSA Officers Discover Pet Cat Stowing Away in New York Luggage After Unusual X-Ray
Cat gets loose on plane
Catastrophe Avoided After Curious Feline Gets Loose on San Francisco-Bound United Flight
https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast. Snake in a suitcase. Credit: TSA
Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Passenger's Carry-On Baggage at Tampa Airport
"Gloved hands of an airport security person examining the contents of a bin with a traveler's fanny pack, shoes, sweater, and allowable liquids.Click below for others in this series and all my airport related images:"
TSA Finds Gun Parts and Bullets Hidden in Peanut Butter Jars at JFK Airport
gun in a raw chicken
Handgun Found Stuffed Inside Raw Chicken at Florida Airport, TSA Says
man opening crate gate for dog
We Found the 7 Best Dog Crates of 2023 for Every Type of Pooch
Best Away luggage travel bags
The 11 Best Away Luggage Products of 2023
best work bags for women
We Found the 15 Very Best Work Bags of 2023 — Starting at Just $18
MADISON CAWTHORN
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Illegal Gun Possession at N.C. Airport, Police Say
30 Best Early Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 85 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Best Dog Pens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The 8 Best Dog Pens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
carry on luggage
The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2023
Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel
The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
PEOPLE Tested toiletry bags
The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed