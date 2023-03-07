Cat Sent Through X-Ray Machine at Va. Airport in 'Cat-astropic Mistake,' TSA Official Says

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent got quite the shock while operating an airport's X-ray scanner, but it wasn't weapons or drugs hidden away — it was a live cat.

The cat was sent through an X-ray security checkpoint in a carry-on bag on March 3 at Norfolk Airport in Virginia.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted the striking photo of the pet from the x-ray machine on Twitter, saying a traveler had left the feline inside its carrying case for the TSA checkpoint.

"Please do not send your pet through the X-ray unit. Cat-astropic mistake!" Farbstein said in the tweet.

When asked if the cat was okay, Farbstein replied: "Yep. The traveler and cat had to go through screening the proper way once the TSA officers saw the X-ray image. The proper way being to remove the cat from the travel bag."

The tweet then sparked a series of cat-related puns from other social media users, such as "Hopefully this will be a 'cat-alyst' for change" and "I have never seen a true cat scan until today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The TSA website advises that if you are traveling with small pets, you must "remove your pet from the carrying case and place the case through the X-ray machine. You should maintain control of your pet with a leash and remember to remove the leash when carrying your pet through the metal detector. Animal carriers will undergo a visual and/or physical inspection."

The Virginia cat's trip through security is not the first time the TSA has found a pet left in a bag. In Dec. 2022, agents at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison discovered a dog inside a backpack after its owner inadvertently sent it through the airport security x-ray machine. And a month prior, a pet cat was found stowed away in some New York luggage.