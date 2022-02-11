This $50 Home Security Camera from Amazon Is How I Keep an Eye on My Pets While I'm Away
As a pet owner with two dogs and two cats, it's important that I have a way to check in on them while I'm away to make sure everyone is getting along and nobody is getting into the trash. Back when I lived with my parents we had a Furbo for our family dog that I loved. I was able to talk to him and toss him treats any time from anywhere, but when I moved out and adopted my own fur fam, I discovered just how expensive those cameras are. As great as the Furbo is, I couldn't afford it, so my friend suggested a home security camera that's just $50 on Amazon. The Wyze camera doesn't allow me to toss treats, but it has all the other features I could possibly need, and it's small in size so it can be placed practically anywhere.
The Wyze Pan v2 home security camera has been my source for watching my animals for more than two years after I first received it as a Christmas gift. It was super easy to set up; all I had to do was plug it in, download the Wyze app on my phone, and follow the step-by-step instructions. It was up and running within minutes, and the best part is that it has two-way audio that allows me to talk to my pets (and hear them) while I'm at work or out with friends.
Buy It! Wyze Cam Pan v2, $49.98; amazon.com
If I'm on the app and see one of my pets doing something they aren't supposed to, I can turn on the speaker and tell them no, which distracts them and let's them know the behavior isn't okay. The camera also has 360-degree rotation, so I can see the entire room if I need to. And it has a built-in night light that allows you to see clearly even in the dark.
To use the Wyze camera in real time you don't need a subscription plan, but if you want recordings and be able to play back any footage, you'll need to sign up for a Wyze subscription plan. I have only ever used the free live view and it works perfectly for watching my pets while I'm gone.
Not only am I a huge fan of this home camera, but so are more than 900 Amazon shoppers who gave it a five-star rating. One satisfied customer who uses it as a pet cam said they like that it's easy to set up and can be used on multiple phones at once. They said you also have the option to have notifications sent to your phone based on how your pets move around the space, and claimed the price is "unbeatable."
If you're in the market for an affordable pet camera, the Wyze Cam Pan v2 should be at the top of your list. Mine is more than two years old and still going strong. They even have occasional updates to make the experience as up-to-date as possible. For just $50, you really can't go wrong.
- Adele's Latest Performance Has Shoppers Clamoring for This Classic Closet Staple
- This $50 Home Security Camera from Amazon Is How I Keep an Eye on My Pets While I'm Away
- Hurry: The Best-Selling Handheld Vacuum on Amazon Is on Sale for Under $50 Right Now
- Hailey Bieber Just Wore This Controversial '90s Jeans Trend Twice in a Row