This $50 Home Security Camera from Amazon Is How I Keep an Eye on My Pets While I'm Away 

As a pet owner with two dogs and two cats, it's important that I have a way to check in on them while I'm away to make sure everyone is getting along and nobody is getting into the trash. Back when I lived with my parents we had a Furbo for our family dog that I loved. I was able to talk to him and toss him treats any time from anywhere, but when I moved out and adopted my own fur fam, I discovered just how expensive those cameras are. As great as the Furbo is, I couldn't afford it, so my friend suggested a home security camera that's just $50 on Amazon. The Wyze camera doesn't allow me to toss treats, but it has all the other features I could possibly need, and it's small in size so it can be placed practically anywhere.