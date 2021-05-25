WWE Star Alexa Bliss Mourns Death of Beloved Pet Pig Larry-Steve: 'Completely Heartbroken'

The wrestling superstar claims that veterinarians would not treat her pet pig Larry-Steve, who died the day before his fourth birthday

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is in mourning following the death of her pet pig, Larry-Steve.

The 29-year-old wrestler announced on Instagram Tuesday that Larry-Steve died that morning, one day before his fourth birthday. Bliss shared a black-and-white photo of her hand touching one of the late animal's hooves along with the sad news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This morning, Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings. 🐽" wrote Bliss, whose real name is Alexis Kaufman. "I'm so sorry we couldn't find you the help you needed in time. Some people didn't understand. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. 🐽🖤."

"We are completely heartbroken," she concluded her post.

Bliss received messages of support in the comments section of her post from fellow wrestling stars like Nikki Bella, who wrote, "I'm so sorry Lexi 😢 RIP Larry-Steve. You were such an incredible mama to him. You showed the world how pigs should be treated and how loving and smart they are. Sending you so much love.❤️"

On her Instagram Story Monday, Bliss asked her followers for recommendations for veterinarians that would take an ill Larry-Steve on as a client, adding that "most places who claim to treat pigs do not anymore."

"The only vet that has agreed to see him out of 13 different numbers I've called now is two hours away," Bliss wrote. "No one makes house calls. Unfortunately in the state that Larry is in right now there is absolutely no way we are going to be able to transport him. He is in too much pain and weak."

Alexa Bliss Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

The famous athlete went on to say that "it's very frustrating to either be told that people only treat pigs up to a certain weight, or just hang up on me when I say I need treatment for a pig."

"It is heartbreaking that all I can do is just listen to him squeal in pain, and no one will come help," Bliss added of Larry-Steve in her Instagram Story. "No one will even come and give him pain meds and help take care of his pain."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bliss went on to thank her loved ones for their support amid her pig's health struggles. "You are all seriously the best and I appreciate you all taking the time to help," she wrote.

Alexa Bliss Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

Alexa Bliss Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

Later on Monday, Bliss revealed that she finally contacted a vet that could give her pig medicine. However, Bliss said she could not transport Larry-Steve to the vet due to the pig's dire condition.

"So now we wait and see if we can transfer him tomorrow," Bliss wrote alongside a photo of the pig. "But at least for now, he seems comfortable."

Alexa Bliss Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

Alexa Bliss Credit: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

Unfortunately, Larry-Steve died Tuesday morning. Bliss shared a video on her Instagram Story at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday of her rubbing Larry-Steve's belly. One the next slide, she reposted her original post that announced the pig's death.