WWE Dog Toy Line — with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Plush — Launching in Time for SummerSlam

Can you smell what BARK is cooking?

BARK, the dog toy company behind BarkBox, is preparing to launch a line of pooch products with the WWE. The results of this tag team is a series of BARK x WWE boxes featuring amusing takes on wrestling legends like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, along with dog toy interpretations of a folding chair, microphone, and more.

The best part for WWE fans is that the line is arriving before SummerSlam on August 21, so canine wrestling lovers can have all the gear they need to enjoy the big event.

BARK x WWE boxes will be available soon, and dog owners can reserve theirs now by going to BarkBox.com and signing up for a subscription that costs $23 a month. After signing up, pet parents can expect a special-edition WWE box to be sent their way ahead of Summer Slam.

Dogs getting a BARK x WWE box will be treated to toys like "The Rock" plush puppet, the Thrash n' Bash Title Belt, and the No Fair Folding Chair.