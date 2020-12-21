World's Oldest Panda in Captivity Dies of Organ Failure at 38

In human years, the panda would have been about 130 years old

The world's oldest panda living in captivity has died. She was 38 years old.

On Monday, the Chongqing Zoo in western China, where Xin Xing resided, announced that the panda had died on Dec. 8 due to organ failure. In human years, the panda would have been about 130 years old, according to the New York Post.

"On October 21, 2020, the giant panda 'Xin Xing' was lethargic and unwilling to eat. Difficulty breathing, coughing, and unsteady standing occurred the next day. Abdominal distention began to appear on the 23rd, and bowel movements were difficult," zoo officials wrote in their statement.

The zoo said they invited experts from several medical institutions to help treat Xin Xing, but ultimately all of their efforts "failed."

According to the zoo, old age and multiple organ failure are said to have caused digestive disorders and hypoproteinemia. These led to an infection in the digestive and respiratory tracts that caused Xin Xing's death.

Xin Xing was born in 1982 at a protected panda sanctuary in Baoxing, Sichuan. She was brought to the Chongqing Zoo when she was about a year old.

Since then the panda has given birth to 36 cubs, who reside all around the world, including in the U.S., Canada, and Japan, the Post reported.

In August, Xin Xing celebrated her 38th birthday as "100 panda fans sang Happy Birthday and enjoyed cake" with the mammal at the Chongqing Zoo, China Daily reports.