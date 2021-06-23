World's Oldest Living Gorilla Celebrates 60th Birthday at Zoo Atlanta

The western lowland gorilla, who celebrated his milestone on Sunday, is the world's oldest living male gorilla - and the oldest male gorilla on record, according to his caretakers at Zoo Atlanta .

According to a press release from Zoo Atlanta, 350-lb. Ozzie has "more than 20 descendants" that span three generations. Some still live with him at Zoo Atlanta, while others have been moved to Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos over time. Currently, he lives in a habitat specially configured for senior gorillas with females Choomba, 58, Machi, 45, and Kuchi, 36. Gorillas are deemed geriatric after the age of 40, the zoo says.