World's Oldest Dog, Pebbles the Fox Terrier, Dead at 22

Born on Long Island, the canine record holder lived out her days in Taylors, South Carolina, with her loving family

By
Published on October 5, 2022 03:08 PM
Photo: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, has died –– five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

On Wednesday, Guinness World Records announced the toy fox terrier's death.

Pebbles "peacefully passed away from natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side," the organization said.

In May, the canine earned the title of "Oldest Dog Living" when she was 22 years and 50 days old.

Pebbles earned the title shortly after Guinness World Records crowned TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua from Florida, the oldest living dog the previous month.

When the Gregorys learned of TobyKeith's feat, they quickly realized that their dog was likely older. After submitting the paperwork showing Pebbles' March 2000 birthdate, the tiny dog took the crown.

According to Guinness, Pebbles gave birth to 32 dogs across three litters with her late partner, Rocky, who was also a toy fox terrier. He died in 2017 at the age of 16.

Occasionally cranky, the terrier was said to perk up with warm baths and good food.

While her owners transitioned her to a cat food diet (due to its enhanced protein) in 2012, they let her indulge in ribs and a cake on her 22nd birthday.

Pebbles also enjoyed warm weather and country music.

"She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping. Her two favorite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yoakam," Julie told Guinness World Records earlier this year.

"She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member," the owner shared after Pebbles' death.

Guinness World Records has not announced a new record holder for the "Oldest Dog Living" title. An Australian shepherd named Bluey, who lived to be over 29 years old, holds the record for the oldest dog ever.

