Bobi, the World's Oldest Dog Ever, Turns 31 and Celebrates with a 100-Person Birthday Bash

He was alive for the first Air Bud movie, came along well before Courage the Cowardly Dog ever aired, and even predates "Who Let the Dogs Out" — and now, he's celebrating another year!

Bobi — the World's Oldest Living Dog and the World's Oldest Dog Ever, as determined by Guinness World Records — is celebrating his 31st birthday in the Portuguese village of Conqueiros.

Born on his family's farm on May 11, 1992, Bobi earned his coveted titles in February, days after Spike, then 23, received the Guinness World Record for World's Oldest Living Dog (and before Guinness found out about the even-older pup).

On Thursday, his owner Leonel Costa told Guinness that Bobi would have a "very traditional" Portuguese party — with "more than 100 people" in attendance — to celebrate his 31st birthday.

Bobi, who only eats human food, was ordered local meats and fish to share with guests, some of whom will fly internationally to enjoy the festivities.

"We've had a lot of journalists and people come from all over the world to take a picture with Bobi," Costa, 38, said of how Bobi's life has changed since earning his records. "They've come from all over Europe, as well as the USA and even Japan."

The dog remains in good health, his owner told Guinness, despite concerns over the stress that the dog's new fame could cause. "There were a lot of pictures taken, and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn't easy for him," Costa said.

At this point, Bobi has become a star. He's a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with a life expectancy of 12-14 years, and has managed to keep sniffing around ever since Costa was eight years old.

"Bobi has been a warrior for all these years; only he knows how he's been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog's life span is not that high, and if he spoke, only he could explain this success," Costa told Guinness months back. "We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives."

He added that Bobi becoming a Guinness World Records title holder is "an immense joy."

Bobi replaces Bluey as the record holder for the Oldest Dog Ever. Bluey, an Australian cattle dog, died at 29 years and 5 months in November 1939.

Bobi did have a health scare in 2018, but he emerged from the ordeal in good health. Today Bobi has some of the eyesight and mobility issues that have come with age, but things haven't been too ruff.