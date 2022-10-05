On Sunday, Oct. 2, at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois, dog lovers and their four-legged friends turned out for the latest attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding. Pictured: Hunter and Annabella, golden retrievers from Roselle, Illinois.

A four-legged bridesmaid pup roams the grounds. Dogs had to be at least 1 year old to be married.

Sadly, the attempt wasn't a record breaker — 66 couples turned out on Saturday, compared to 178 in Littleton, Colorado, in 2007 — but a good time was had by all!

"We are excited to have raised awareness for the organizations we spotlighted in this Guinness World Records attempt," organizer Leslie Allison-Seei of Robust Productions told PEOPLE afterward of the money the event raised for K9s for Warriors and other animal charities. "I am so proud of everyone who has made an impact through `Diamonds in the Ruff.' We would have loved to have broken the record, but it's definitely better to say `oh well' than `what if?' "