Pups Say 'I Do' at the Latest Attempt for the World's Largest Dog Wedding: See the Paw-dorable Pics!

Animal lovers came together in Geneva, Illinois, over the weekend, to try and break a record set in Colorado 15 years ago

By Ben Trivett
and
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on October 5, 2022 04:36 PM
01 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois, dog lovers and their four-legged friends turned out for the latest attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding. Pictured: Hunter and Annabella, golden retrievers from Roselle, Illinois.

02 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Buttons and Zoey don their bride and groom best.

03 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Two pooches kiss for the cameras.

04 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Lola and Mozart don't even need ensembles!

05 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Gus and Remi are at attention.

06 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Frannie and "Amazon James" Rechichi are ready for the party!

07 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

A four-legged bridesmaid pup roams the grounds. Dogs had to be at least 1 year old to be married.

08 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Kylo and Blue of Geneva, Illinois, are ready for their close-up.

09 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Melinda of Pet Cakes cooks up some fun.

10 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Mascots lead the way for the procession into Northwestern Medicine Field.

11 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Two grooms look dapper outside the event.

12 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

An owner and his ready-to-wed pup.

13 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Couples make their way onto the field for the official tally.

14 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Dogs were grouped by small, medium and large couples.

15 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Bloodhound Reverend Henry Cleotis Farnsworth III — an ordained minister who is also a dog — "barks" the vows to human officiant magician Martin Rees.

16 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Guinness World Records adjudicator Mike Marcotte works on a final tally.

17 of 17
Worlds Largest Dog Wedding
Ben Trivett

Sadly, the attempt wasn't a record breaker — 66 couples turned out on Saturday, compared to 178 in Littleton, Colorado, in 2007 — but a good time was had by all!

"We are excited to have raised awareness for the organizations we spotlighted in this Guinness World Records attempt," organizer Leslie Allison-Seei of Robust Productions told PEOPLE afterward of the money the event raised for K9s for Warriors and other animal charities. "I am so proud of everyone who has made an impact through `Diamonds in the Ruff.' We would have loved to have broken the record, but it's definitely better to say `oh well' than `what if?' "

