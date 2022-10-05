Lifestyle Pets Pups Say 'I Do' at the Latest Attempt for the World's Largest Dog Wedding: See the Paw-dorable Pics! Animal lovers came together in Geneva, Illinois, over the weekend, to try and break a record set in Colorado 15 years ago By Ben Trivett and Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 04:36 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 17 Ben Trivett On Sunday, Oct. 2, at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois, dog lovers and their four-legged friends turned out for the latest attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest dog wedding. Pictured: Hunter and Annabella, golden retrievers from Roselle, Illinois. 02 of 17 Ben Trivett Buttons and Zoey don their bride and groom best. 03 of 17 Ben Trivett Two pooches kiss for the cameras. 04 of 17 Ben Trivett Lola and Mozart don't even need ensembles! 05 of 17 Ben Trivett Gus and Remi are at attention. 06 of 17 Ben Trivett Frannie and "Amazon James" Rechichi are ready for the party! 07 of 17 Ben Trivett A four-legged bridesmaid pup roams the grounds. Dogs had to be at least 1 year old to be married. 08 of 17 Ben Trivett Kylo and Blue of Geneva, Illinois, are ready for their close-up. 09 of 17 Ben Trivett Melinda of Pet Cakes cooks up some fun. 10 of 17 Ben Trivett Mascots lead the way for the procession into Northwestern Medicine Field. 11 of 17 Ben Trivett Two grooms look dapper outside the event. 12 of 17 Ben Trivett An owner and his ready-to-wed pup. 13 of 17 Ben Trivett Couples make their way onto the field for the official tally. 14 of 17 Ben Trivett Dogs were grouped by small, medium and large couples. 15 of 17 Ben Trivett Bloodhound Reverend Henry Cleotis Farnsworth III — an ordained minister who is also a dog — "barks" the vows to human officiant magician Martin Rees. 16 of 17 Ben Trivett Guinness World Records adjudicator Mike Marcotte works on a final tally. 17 of 17 Ben Trivett Sadly, the attempt wasn't a record breaker — 66 couples turned out on Saturday, compared to 178 in Littleton, Colorado, in 2007 — but a good time was had by all! "We are excited to have raised awareness for the organizations we spotlighted in this Guinness World Records attempt," organizer Leslie Allison-Seei of Robust Productions told PEOPLE afterward of the money the event raised for K9s for Warriors and other animal charities. "I am so proud of everyone who has made an impact through `Diamonds in the Ruff.' We would have loved to have broken the record, but it's definitely better to say `oh well' than `what if?' "