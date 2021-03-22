The hotel sparked criticism among animal rights activists after images and videos were released of the polar bears being viewed by guests in indoor enclosures

World's First 'Polar Bear Hotel' Opens in China to 'Very High' Bookings Despite Facing Criticism

A hotel in China that is billing itself as the world's first "polar bear hotel" opened its doors earlier this month to full bookings from guests, despite sparking outrage among animal activists.

The attraction, part of the Harbin Polarland theme park in the Chinese province of Heilongjiang, offers a 24/7 view of the polar bears and has 21 guest rooms that look out over the bears' indoor enclosure, according to Reuters.

The hotel opened on March 12 and was reportedly fully booked through its trial period.

Photos and videos shared on Twitter by Chinese state media show the polar bears in the indoor enclosures, which feature artificial ice and small water pools, Reuters reported.

People look at a polar bear inside an enclosure at a newly-opened hotel, which allows guests views of the animals - listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - from rooms on the premises in Harbin, northeastern China's Heilongjiang province, on March 12, 2021 Image zoom Credit: STR/AFP via Getty

The images sparked a backlash from animal activists worldwide, who criticized the hotel for keeping the bears in enclosed spaces.

"Polar bears belong in the Arctic, not in zoos or glass boxes in aquariums — and certainly not in hotels," Jason Baker, senior vice president at animal rights group PETA told Reuters. "Polar bears are active for up to 18 hours a day in nature, roaming home ranges that can span thousands of miles, where they enjoy a real life."

"Gaps in China's wildlife protection law allows businesses to exploit animals without any concern for their welfare," a spokesperson for Chinese Animal Protection Network told Agence France-Presse, according to the New York Post.

But despite the backlash, the Harbin Polarland has insisted that the attraction is safe and acceptable for the bears.

Yang Liu, a spokeswoman for Harbin Polarland, told Reuters that the indoor area is only part of the bears' total enclosure, and that they are let outdoors when temperature and air quality permit. Liu also said that rooms at the hotel range from 1,888 to 2,288 yuan ($290.10 to $351.56) per night and that interest is "very high."

