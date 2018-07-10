Do You Have the World's Cutest Rescue Dog? People and Pedigree Want to Turn Them Into a Star!

Since the day you first spied your pup in the shelter, you knew he was the cutest rescue dog ever. Now you have a chance to prove it with PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by Pedigree!

To enter your adopted dog into this contest for a chance at furry fame, all you have to do is follow the instructions below. If you win, your dog will earn the title of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog along with a feature in PEOPLE Magazine, a year’s supply of dog food from Pedigree and much more.

To Enter: Upload a photo of your dog to people.com/rescuedogcontest (between July 10 and July 30), then tell us how adopting a pet changed your life — and the life of your pet.

Don’t forget to give a shout out to the rescue organization that helped you find your canine companion. Rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages are welcome.

After July 30 our editors will select 10 finalists from the entries. Readers will get the chance to vote to narrow down these 10 dogs to a final three, and the winner from these three will be chosen by PEOPLE, Pedigree and celebrity judges Olivia Munn and LeAnn Rimes.

If your pup is the lucky dog chosen as the grand prize winner, he or she will receive:

A custom photo shoot

A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and People.com

One year’s supply of Pedigree dog food

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice.

The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog will be revealed this October live on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda on NBC.

To give your adopted canine a shot at the title of World’s Cutest Rescue Dog and a chance to win the prizes mentioned above, read the full contest rules here and enter PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by Pedigree.