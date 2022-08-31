Meet the 10 Finalists Competing for the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Crown — and Vote for a Winner
PEOPLE asked for adorable adopted pups to enter the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand and thousands of precious pooches responded.
After reviewing these amazing entries and reading how rescue dogs have changed lives, PEOPLE has narrowed the expansive entry pool to 10 furry finalists. It is now up to animal lovers to help decide which of the Top 10 pups should be crowned World's Cutest Rescue Dog — just like the past winners above, Lamb Chop and Heaven.
Read on below to learn more about the ten finalists, and cast a vote for your favorite rescue dog. Voting is open from Aug. 31 through Sept. 28 at people.com/rescuedogcontest.
The three dogs with the most votes will move on to the judging round. The grand prize winner will be chosen by the contest's panel of judges: The Talk hosts (and rescue dog owners) Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O'Connell, PEOPLE Pets editor Kelli Bender, and PEDIGREE Foundation ambassador Evan Satinoff.
Like 2021's winner, Heaven the smiling dog pictured with owner Jackie Rakers above, the Grand Prize Winner will receive:
- A custom photoshoot
- A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com
- A year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand
- A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice
Read on to meet the cuddly canines vying for the title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog, and help your favorite pooch get one paw closer to the grand prize by voting at people.com/rescuedogcontest.
Abbey, 5
Abbey gave birth to six puppies before being adopted.
Gizmo, 1
This loving pug mix enjoys hiking in the Rocky Mountains.
Gordon, 11
Paralyzed after he was hit by a car, Gordon was rehabilitated.
Panda, 5
Panda, a Pomeranian mix, loves playing on the beach.
Merle, 8
Merle's family calls him the Ryan Reynolds of the dog world.
Winnie, 5
Found in an abandoned house, she has comforted her owner in hard times.
Koda, 9
Nicknamed the "Canine Yoda," Koda helped his owner overcome her fear of dogs.
Minkus, 2
His family fell in love with his unique look and personality.
Mugsy, 5
"A unicorn among dogs" is how his family describes this Pekingese and pug mix.
Tiny Tim, 14
Left at a shelter with a broken leg, he inspired his owner to become a vet.
Now that you have met all of the finalists for the 2022 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, vote for your favorite dog at People.com/rescuedogcontest.