Over 10,000 adopted pups entered the 2021 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand, which has been narrowed down to ten canine finalists who need your votes to win

Meet the 10 Pups Competing For the Title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Pick

After reviewing the entries and reading the rescue stories of thousands of dogs, PEOPLE has narrowed down the pool to 10 precious pooch finalists. It is now up to animal lovers worldwide to help decide which of the canines should be crowned World's Cutest Rescue Dog.

Read on below to learn more about the ten furry finalists, and cast a vote for your favorite rescue dog. Voting is open from Sept. 1 through Sept. 29.

The three dogs with the most votes will move on to judging, where a winner will be chosen by celebrity judge Megan Hilty and judges from PEOPLE and the PEDIGREE® brand.

Like the champions before them — Lamb Chop, Kasey, and Penny — the Grand Prize Winner will receive:

A custom photoshoot

A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com

A year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice

Now, meet the cuddly canines making up the 10 finalists for the 2021 contest, and help these dogs get one paw closer to the grand prize by voting below.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: Joey nord

Piper, 1

Piper and her adorable underbite bring joy to her owners every day.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: carly deliseo

Panda, 5

Panda helps her owner care for foster dogs so more pets can find homes.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: elizabeth biggs

Lucy, 1

Adopted mid-pandemic, Lucy has helped her family cope with anxiety.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: sarah hildreth-brown

Keeper, 17

This senior likes to party and shows no signs of slowing down.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: jaclyn rakers

Heaven, 3

Heaven loves the slides at the playground and is always wearing a smile.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: stephanie means

Fern, Age Unknown

Rescued from a hoarding situation a year ago, Fern has transformed.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: andrea kraft

Copper, 7

This loving pit bull is a favorite among the kids in her neighborhood.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: ryan hanson

Charlie, 4

Found alone in the woods, Charlie now enjoys zooming around his yard.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: kristin Mignogna

Bogey, 3

Deaf and blind in one eye, Bogey masters tricks through hand signals.

worlds cutest rescue dog finalists Credit: jennifer porter

Aslan, 1

Abandoned by his first owners, Aslan adores his new family.

Now that you have met all of the finalists for the 2021 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, vote for your favorite pooch below or at People.com/rescuedogcontest.