Meet the 10 Pups Competing For the Title of World's Cutest Rescue Dog — and Vote for Your Pick
Over 10,000 adopted pups entered the 2021 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand, which has been narrowed down to ten canine finalists who need your votes to win
Over 10,000 rescue dog owners answered PEOPLE's call for adorable photos of adopted pups by entering PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand.
After reviewing the entries and reading the rescue stories of thousands of dogs, PEOPLE has narrowed down the pool to 10 precious pooch finalists. It is now up to animal lovers worldwide to help decide which of the canines should be crowned World's Cutest Rescue Dog.
Read on below to learn more about the ten furry finalists, and cast a vote for your favorite rescue dog. Voting is open from Sept. 1 through Sept. 29.
The three dogs with the most votes will move on to judging, where a winner will be chosen by celebrity judge Megan Hilty and judges from PEOPLE and the PEDIGREE® brand.
- A custom photoshoot
- A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com
- A year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand
- A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice
Now, meet the cuddly canines making up the 10 finalists for the 2021 contest, and help these dogs get one paw closer to the grand prize by voting below.
Piper, 1
Piper and her adorable underbite bring joy to her owners every day.
Panda, 5
Panda helps her owner care for foster dogs so more pets can find homes.
Lucy, 1
Adopted mid-pandemic, Lucy has helped her family cope with anxiety.
Keeper, 17
This senior likes to party and shows no signs of slowing down.
Heaven, 3
Heaven loves the slides at the playground and is always wearing a smile.
Fern, Age Unknown
Rescued from a hoarding situation a year ago, Fern has transformed.
Copper, 7
This loving pit bull is a favorite among the kids in her neighborhood.
Charlie, 4
Found alone in the woods, Charlie now enjoys zooming around his yard.
Bogey, 3
Deaf and blind in one eye, Bogey masters tricks through hand signals.
Aslan, 1
Abandoned by his first owners, Aslan adores his new family.
Now that you have met all of the finalists for the 2021 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, vote for your favorite pooch below or at People.com/rescuedogcontest.
To learn even more about the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and its finalists, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.