The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Wants to Turn Your Adopted Pup into a Celebrity

PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented the PEDIGREE® brand is back for its fourth year and wants to see your adorable adopted pooch.

To enter your precious pup, upload a photo of your rescue dog to People.com/rescuedogcontest, and tell us how saving a pup has changed your life — and theirs. Don't forget to shout out the shelter or rescue that helped match you with your canine companion in your submission. If your dog wins, their recuse wins too!

Dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages are welcome and encouraged to enter June 30 - August 11. Once submissions close, our editors will select 10 furry finalists. Readers will vote to narrow down this list of 10 to a top 3, and the winner will be chosen by PEOPLE, Pedigree, and celebrity judges.

This year's grand prize winner of the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest will receive:

A custom photoshoot

A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com

A year's supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand

A $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of the winner's choice

Last year's champion, Lamb Chop the Maltese, triumphed over 10,000 other entries to win the 2020 contest. Before earning the top dog title, Lamb Chop was rescued from a puppy mill and adopted by Christin Schubert from the Washington County Humane Society in Wisconsin. Now, Schubert and Lamb Chop fill their days with cuddles, walks, and volunteer work with Bailing Out Benji, a nonprofit committed to ending the puppy mill industry.

Lamb Chop and Christin Schubert photographed on 9/26/2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Credit: Sharon Vanorny

"She has an amazing joy for life," Schubert said of the brave little dog's attitude.

To give your dog the chance to join Lamb Chop in the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest winners' circle, enter your pooch now at People.com/rescuedogcontest.