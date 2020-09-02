After receiving over 10,000 entries, PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand has found its 10 furry finalists, now it's up to you to vote for the top dog.

Meet the Top Pups Vying to Win the World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Vote For Your Favorite

Now, ten furry finalists from all these precious pooches have been selected, and it is up to you to vote for your favorite rescue dog, so we can find our top three cutest canines. Voting is open from Sept. 2. through Sept. 14.

From the top three dogs determined by votes, the winner will be chosen by judges from PEOPLE and the PEDIGREE® brand, and by celebrity judges Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing with the Stars and The Talk, singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope, and Good Morning America's Lara Spencer.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive:

A custom photoshoot

A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com

A year’s supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice

Meet the cuddly canines making up the finalists for the 2020 contest below, and help these dogs get one paw closer to the grand prize by voting now.

Billy Marbles, 3

Billy, a merle pug mix, was adopted by his family during the pandemic.

Ollie, 7

Ollie loves to lend a paw by helping his owners raise foster kittens.

Bolt, 12

Inspired by Bolt's' love, his owners are planning on opening their own animal rescue.

Benji, 5 Months

In need of surgery when he was rescued, Benji is now a happy, healthy pup.

Lunas, 6

An injury left Lunas without part of his lower jaw, but the dog is still a fetch expert.

Missy, 9

After her rescue, Missy went through training and became her owner's service dog.

King, 2

King has been a great comfort to his nurse owner during the pandemic.

Lamb Chop, 12

A puppy mill rescue, this pooch is now an advocate for neglected animals.

Koa, 14

A cancer survivor, Koa is often mistaken for a younger dog.

Diana, 3

Found abandoned with a broken back, Diana is now unstoppable in her wheelchair.

You can learn even more about all the finalists and the judges, but visiting the contest's website. The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog will be revealed this September on ABC's Good Morning America.