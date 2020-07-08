Back for its third year, this adorable contest wants to highlight your shelter pups and give one grand prize winner a PEOPLE magazine feature, a year's supply of dog food, and more!

The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Is Back to Turn Your Adorable Shelter Dog into a Star

Do you have the world’s cutest rescue dog? The sweetest shelter pup? An adopted pooch that has changed your life? PEOPLE wants to turn your canine into a pet celebrity!

PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the PEDIGREE® brand is back for its third year!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year’s winner was Kasey, a Keeshond who spent four years in a puppy mill before she was rescued and adopted by a loving family in New Jersey who has given her space to be a "carefree" and "loving" pet. Before Kasey, in 2018, the winner was Penny, a one-eyed golden retriever rescued from the streets of Turkey by Kyra’s Rescue. After being saved from her abusive past, she was adopted by a doting family in Silver Spring, Maryland.

To turn your precious pup into the next World’s Cutest Rescue Dog, all you have to do is upload a photo of your dog to the contest page and share how adopting a dog changed your life — and theirs! Don’t forget to give a shout-out to the rescue organization that helped you find your canine companion. Rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes, and ages are welcome.

The contest is accepting entries from July 8 — August 10. PEOPLE judges will select 10 finalists from the entries. Readers will vote to narrow down the pool of finalists to three, and the winner will be chosen by judges from PEOPLE and the PEDIGREE® brand, and by celebrity judges Carrie Ann Inaba from Dancing with the Stars and The Talk, singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope, and Good Morning America's Lara Spencer.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive:

A custom photoshoot

A feature in PEOPLE Magazine and on People.com

A year’s supply of dog food from the PEDIGREE® brand

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice

The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog will be revealed this September on ABC's Good Morning America.