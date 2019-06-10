The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest is Here to Turn Your Dog Into a Superstar

Do you have the world’s cutest rescue dog? PEOPLE wants to turn your pooch into a pet celebrity!

PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by PEDIGREE is back!

Last year’s winner was Penny, a one-eyed golden retriever rescued from the streets of Turkey by Kyra’s Rescue. After being saved from her abusive past, she was adopted out to a loving family in Silver Spring, Maryland.

To turn your precious pup into the next World’s Cutest Rescue Dog, all you have to do is upload a photo of your dog to the contest page and tell us how adopting a dog changed your life — and theirs! Don’t forget to give a shout-out to the rescue organization that helped you find your canine companion. Rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages are welcome.

The contest is accepting entries June 10 -June 30. PEOPLE judges will select 10 finalists from the entries. Readers will vote to narrow down the pool of 10 to three, and the winner will be chosen by PEOPLE, Pedigree and celebrity judges New York Times best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger and one-half of the Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive:

A custom photo shoot

A feature in PEOPLE and on People.com

A year’s supply of dog food from PEDIGREE

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice

The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog will be revealed this September live on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna at 10 a.m on NBC.

What are you waiting for? Enter your adorable rescue dog now!