Meet the 10 Finalists for PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Vote for Your Top Dog

Animal lovers across the country sent in thousands of pictures of their adorable rescue dogs and their heart-warming adoption stories for the PEOPLE’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by PEDIGREE.

We’ve narrowed down the pool of entries to 10 precious pooch finalists. Now, we need your help to choose the top three dogs from this pack of 10.

To learn more about each of our finalists and vote for your favorite dog, visit people.com/worlds-cutest-rescue-dog-contest.

Voting is open from July 17 through Aug. 2.

After the voting period ends, the top three dogs will move on to the final judging phase. Celebrity judges Katherine Schwarzenegger and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, along with judges from PEOPLE and PEDIGREE, will pick the winner!

The grand prize winner you help pick with your vote will receive:

A custom photo shoot

A feature in PEOPLE and on People.com

A year’s supply of dog food from PEDIGREE

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice

The World’s Cutest Rescue Dog will be revealed in this September live on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna at 10 a.m. on NBC.