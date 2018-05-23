It's World Turtle Day! Watch This 'Breakfast Club' of Rescued Baby Sea Turtles Get Released

Don’t, don’t, don’t youuuuu, forget about … turtles!

May 23 is World Turtle Day and PEOPLE is honoring the conservation efforts made on behalf of these beloved reptiles in a half-shell with a video and heartwarming photos of a recent sea turtle release in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Making the event even sweeter, the National Aquarium named the 14 rehabilitated rescue turtles after favorite breakfast foods, including Waffles, Bagel, French Toast, Muffin, Doughnut, Sticky Bun, Hash Brown, Granola, Oatmeal, Quiche, Flapjack and, of course, Cereal.

These playful monikers have inspired an all-inclusive nickname for this turtle crew: “The New Breakfast Club.”

In total, 36 turtles were returned to the Atlantic Ocean by the Greater Atlantic Region Stranding Network, of which the National Aquarium is a member. A release from the aquarium says that “after months of rehabilitation and expert care from seven rehabilitation institutions” the turtles will return to the ocean “after they were cold-stunned and stranded along Massachusetts’ coast.”

The Kemp’s Ridley turtles, green turtles and loggerhead turtles were all wished a joyful “bon voyage” on April 18.

These turtles are part of the largest transport-and-release group ever given a send-off by the National Aquarium.

We hope to one day get an update on the turtles, but for now, all we have to go on is this letter:

“You see us as you want to see us, in the simplest terms, in the most convenient definitions. But what we found out is that each one of us is a brain … … and an athlete … and a basket case … a princess … and a criminal. Does that answer your question? Sincerely yours, the Breakfast Club.”