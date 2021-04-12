World’s Longest Rabbit Stolen from Owner's Garden

The owner is offering a reward of $1,375 for its return

Darius – a continental giant rabbit who holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's longest rabbit – was stolen on Saturday.

The rabbit went missing from owner Annette Edwards' garden in Stoulton, Worcestershire, West Mercia Police announced on Monday.

"It is believed the Continental Giant rabbit was stolen from its enclosure in the garden of the property of its owners overnight on Saturday (10 April - 11 April)," police said in a statement.

The department is asking people with information about Darius' whereabouts to reach out to PC Daren Riley quoting reference 00286_I_11042021 or contact the department.

Edwards wrote on Twitter that it was "a very sad day" and revealed the rabbit is "[too] old to breed now" if that was the intent of the captor.

She also revealed she's offering a £1,000 reward, which is roughly $1,375.

Darius was named the world's longest rabbit in the world by Guiness World Records in 2010. According to the website, the bunny measures at 4 feet, 23 inches.