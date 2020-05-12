Adventure-Seeking Guinea Pig Named Snowball Escapes from Home, Requires Rescue from Sewer Pipe
Workers with the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati found and safely rescued Snowball the runaway guinea pig
Snowball the guinea pig hit a roadblock while out on an adventure last month.
The guinea pig escaped from his home in West Price Hill, a neighborhood in Cincinnati, and proceeded to get stuck in a sewer pipe.
"Snowball escaped from his W. Price Hill home & thought a sewer was a good place to hang out," the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati tweeted Monday, describing the incident.
"MSD's Jeff Greene & Reggie Gray came to the rescue," the Tweet continued. "When Snowball wouldn't budge from the pipe, they used a basketball to nudge him out. Now Snowball needs a bath."
Jeff Greene and Reggie Gray, the workers who rescued Snowball after a family called to report that the pet rodent had crawled into the sewer, said the animal was shaking and scared, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Deb Leonard, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Sewer District, told the outlet that Gray lowered Greene down into the sewer where he was then able to spot Snowball and nudge him out using a basketball.
MSD also posted a video of the operation, showing the worker calling out to Snowball — "Hey buddy, come on" — through the long sewer pipe.
Leonard added that Snowball was lucky it was a sunny day. If it had been raining, the pet could have washed away into the sewer system, she said.