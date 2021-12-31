Authorities Investigating Charges Against Worker Attacked by Tiger at Florida Zoo

The Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that an "investigation will determine whether criminal charges will be filed" against the man who entered a prohibited area of the tiger exhibit

A cleaning service worker who a critically endangered tiger attacked after he put his arm into its enclosure at Florida's Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens could face charges, according to authorities.

On Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff's Office released body-camera footage from one of their deputies that responded to the incident, during which the 8-year-old Malayan tiger was shot and killed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Collier County Sheriff's Office is releasing body-camera video and working with state and federal prosecutors to investigate a serious encounter a member of a third-party cleaning service had with a Malayan tiger Wednesday evening at the Naples Zoo," the sheriff's office shared on Facebook along with the graphic footage.

The post from the sheriff's office also identified the worker involved in the tiger attack as 26-year-old Naples resident, River Rosenquist, an employee of a third-party cleaning service contracted by the Naples Zoo.

PEOPLE previously reported the attack took place after Rosenquist made his way inside an unauthorized area of the tiger enclosure and started to try to either feed or pet the big cat after the zoo closed on Wednesday. The tiger responded by grabbing the man's arm and pulling.

"Rosenquist, who had already breached an initial barrier, put his hand through the enclosure fence and the tiger grabbed it and pulled his arm into the enclosure. A CCSO deputy responded to the scene. The deputy initially tried to get the tiger to release the arm but he was left with no option but to shoot the animal in order to save Rosenquist's life," the Collier County Sheriff's Office wrote of the attack on Facebook.

The cleaning company is not responsible for maintaining the zoo's animal enclosures.

"Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man's life," Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk shared in a statement following the incident. "This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education."

Per the Collier County Sheriff's Office's update on Facebook, the office's investigation with state and federal prosecutors into the attack "will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against Rosenquist."

According to the Naples Zoo, the facility closed for the day on Thursday to "allow officials to complete their investigation late into the evening" and "allow the Zoo to begin its own internal investigation and to allow our staff to process what has occurred and to begin the painful healing process."

The zoo added that Eko, the tiger killed during the attack, "will be deeply missed."