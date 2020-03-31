Woman on Lockdown Curious About Neighbor's Cat Finds Out Feline's Name with Window Signs

Image zoom Getty

A window-gazing cat inspired an unlikely friendship between neighbors who’ve never met.

On Sunday, Sian Cosgrove of Leeds, England, shared on Twitter the back-and-forth exchange she had with a neighbor via written messages displayed in their windows, as the community follows the U.K.’s lockdown protocols amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. When Cosgrove became curious about the pet cat she often saw sitting in the window across the way, she made a handwritten poster that read, “What is the black + white cat called?”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Me and my partner had been calling him Eric because we didn’t know his name, but he was always sat in the window looking majestic,” Cosgrove told BBC News of the feline. “It was annoying me that we didn’t know his name but we see him every day — all day every day now we’re in lockdown — so I asked.”

Added Cosgrove: “I didn’t expect to get a response, but they were really good sports about it.”

The cat’s owners soon wrote back, posting a piece of paper on their window, on which they wrote “Walter.” Cosgrove, keeping the unconventional conversation going, put up another sign that said, “Great name, Walter is a handsome boy.”

Walter’s owners then replied, “He says thank you.”

RELATED: Children Around the World are Putting Rainbow Drawings in Windows to Spread Joy Amid Isolation

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“We’ve lived here for nearly a year and never spoken to them, but I figured what have I got to lose?” said Cosgrove. “I was so [surprised] when they posted something back. Feeling part of a community has felt huge for me while we’re in lockdown.”

On Twitter, Cosgrove remarked at the number of cats she’s been able to see while stranded at home.“I could not have imagined in my wildest dreams the sheer number of cats I’ve seen in the last 24hrs and for that I will forever be thankful,” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Hugs Cat as They Birdwatch Together

RELATED: People Can’t Get Enough Photos of How Cats Are Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since Walter went viral, his owners have created an Instagram account dedicated solely to the coronavirus bright spot. In a post on Monday, Walter’s owners captioned a sleepy photo of the cat with Walter’s tips for surviving life stuck at home.

“After my hectic, high-profile day yesterday, I’m catching up on some quality catnapping on the radiator today,” read the caption, referencing the viral tweets. “As an indoor cat, I know all about being inside all day. So here are a few suggestions for activities while you’re in quarantine.”

The humorous advice included to: “lick plastic bags all over the house, particularly in the middle of the night; try out new places to sit that don’t look like they would be at all comfortable, like laptop keyboards or important paperwork; wake people up at 4am to see what happens.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.