Woman Ignores Warnings and Tries to Pet Wild Moose in Colorado, Almost Gets Trampled

This moose had to remind one human of personal boundaries.

On Friday, photographer Anna Stonehouse posted a video on Facebook that showed a woman approaching a large moose on a snowy sidewalk in Colorado. Despite onlookers shouting for the person to get away from the wild animal, she attempted to pet it, continually invading the moose’s space.

As the moose became distressed, it used its front legs to kick at the woman, who then began to walk away from it. The moose then carried on, minding its own business as it munched on a nearby branch.

“This girl smacked the moose’s butt! I thought I was going to witness her getting stomped to death!” Stonehouse captioned the clip.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took note of the video, re-sharing it on Twitter and denouncing tourists and others from approaching any wild animals. The department also mentioned that the woman was “cited for harassing wildlife.”

“Oh, do we sound like a broken record? Sorry but we’re not sorry,” CPW wrote with the footage. “LEAVE WILDLIFE WILD. DO NOT FEED OR PET.”

RELATED: Moose Drowns in Vermont Lake as Onlookers Crowd Around Shoreline to Take Pictures

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Moose Getty

RELATED: Curious Dog Finds Abandoned Baby Moose, Immediately Decides It’s His Best Friend

Moose attacks on humans are not unheard of — so much so that the agency has literature on its website informing locals and travelers about the warning signs of an aggressive moose and how to avoid dangerous run-ins with the animals.

On their official website, CPW says that there have been at least 15 “moose conflicts” since 2013 that have resulted in “minor to serious human injuries.” The wildlife service added that it’s especially pertinent to avoid contact with the animals since officers “will act to protect the public in any wildlife conflict,” meaning the interaction “could lead to the death of a moose.”

“Moose have very few natural enemies in the wild and, as a result, do not fear humans as much as most other big game species,” CPW officials write. “Moose tolerate humans longer and at closer distances. They are extremely curious and often will approach humans or houses, and even will look into windows.”

The experts add: “For these reasons, it is extremely important to understand moose behavior when living in or visiting the areas they inhabit.”