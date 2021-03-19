The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the dog owner's quick thinking saved her pet's life.

California Woman Stops Mountain Lion Attacking Her Dog By Scaring the Big Cat with Her Car

A Woodside, California, dog is alive today thanks to their quick-thinking owner.

According to SFGate, a woman was at home with her family on Wednesday night when she heard a loud noise coming from her yard. She went to look for the cause of the commotion, and found a terrifying sight.

When the family "looked out the window, they saw a mountain lion had the dog by the neck," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement obtained by SFGate.

In reaction, the woman "acted swiftly by getting into her car" and driving towards the big cat, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook.

This rapid response to the situation scared the mountain lion off and "ultimately saved" the dog's life, the sheriff's office added in their post about the incident.

The mountain lion attack was especially shocking for the family because the animal managed to scale the 6-foot fence surrounding their yard to reach their dog.

After their harrowing ordeal, the canine survivor is resting up at the vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), human-wildlife conflicts with mountain lions have "become increasingly common as more people move into mountain lion habitat." CDFW added that while mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, "they will prey on vulnerable pets and livestock."

The department recommends pet and livestock owners deter mountain lion conflicts by trimming the brush on their property to minimize mountain lion hiding spots, installing motion-sensitive lighting around the house, providing sturdy, covered shelters for outdoor animals, keeping pet food inside the house, and never leaving pets unattended outside — especially at dawn, dusk and night.