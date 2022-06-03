Alaska Woman Rescues Curious Opossum After Wild Animal Wanders into N.Y.C. Bar

Sara Fulton removed an opossum from Temkin's Bar in Greenpoint, after the marsupial accidentally ran into the crowded establishment

Sara Fulton is the superhero New York City needs right now.

While out at Temkin's Bar in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn on May 25, Fulton, who grew up in Alaska, spotted an opossum that had accidentally wandered inside the busy New York City bar.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was outside hanging out with my friend outside the bar, the door was open, and then all of a sudden we see this critter run in, and we looked at each other, and we just were like, 'Was that a dog? Is that a rat?'" Fulton told NBC New York. "We both looked at each other and were like, 'That was too big to be a rat! It has to be an opossum.'"

Many Temkin's Bar customers there at the time of the surprise opossum visit squalled and screamed when they saw the marsupial inside. For Fulton, the wild animal sighting was no big deal.

"I'm from Alaska, and I used to go camping with black bears hanging out at my campsite," she told the outlet. "I think it was just instinctual, I just like went up to him, and I was like, 'Hey, I know you're afraid.'

sara fulton Credit: Sara Fulton/Instagram

After approaching the opossum, Fulton carefully grabbed that animal by its neck scruff and released it outside, figuring it would be the "least painful" solution to the issue.

"I mean, everybody just lost their minds. We couldn't believe it was happening," said bartender Rachel Bessemer about Fulton's rescue. "I grabbed my phone, didn't know who to call. I was like, 'This is not what people do.'"

Opossum Credit: Getty

Once Fulton safely escorted the opossum outside, she returned to a hero's welcome at the bar.

"Everyone bought her so many rounds, it turned into a party afterward," said Bessemer.

"They're like, 'You're a hero! You're a celebrity!' I'm like, 'What? No,'" Fulton said to NBC. "For me, it's just a wild animal. But I have to realize I'm not in Alaska, and that's not something you see every day."

Fulton shared her wild experience of the incident at the N.Y.C. bar on Instagram.

"I did that💀" she captioned a photo of herself holding the opossum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments of Fulton's post, numerous animal lovers reacted to the moment.

"You should drink for free forever anywhere in Greenpoint," one user suggested.