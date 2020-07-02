"I was in total shock," Vicky Swainson said of being reunited her pet cat Gucci

Woman Reunited With Her Missing Cat 12 Years After the Pet Ran Away During a Move

After being apart for 12 years, 31-year-old Vicky Swainson and her cat have reunited.

The cat, named Gucci, went missing when Swainson was in the middle of a move and Gucci was spotted running into a nearby building, South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Swainson, from West Yorkshire, England, was never able to find him after that.

"We were hoping to get him used to the new place but while we were moving he just escaped from his room and disappeared," she told SWNS. "We saw him jump into a nearby allotment and went to look for him but everywhere we searched we couldn’t find him."

She continued, "We tried calling for him, we tried shaking his favorite biscuits, we tried everything. I just wanted him to come back. I couldn’t believe he’d disappeared. Even after we moved we walked two miles back to our old house for six months in the hope we’d stumble upon him. It was so heartbreaking — Gucci was part of the family."

More than a decade later, however, Swainson received a phone call that her long-last pet had been found.

"When I got the call I was in total shock, I couldn’t even process what was happening," she said. "Then when I realized it was my Gucci, I just felt overjoyed and overwhelmed. Gucci was alive and well, and I was going to see him."

"It was such a crazy and surreal phone call — I was pinching myself," she added. "It really was a one in a million chance. I don’t think I’ll ever believe I have him back, even if I’m holding him."

Even though they had been apart for so long, Swainson said she "immediately" knew the cat was Gucci when she saw him.