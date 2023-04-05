Texas Woman Nicknamed 'Possum Queen' After Rescuing Confused Opossum from Country Bar

A woman became a honky-tonk hero when she humanely removed an opossum from Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas

By Kelli Bender
Published on April 5, 2023 05:02 PM

One opossum found out the hard way that marsupials and dance halls don't mix.

On April 1, Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas, posted a story on Facebook that sounded like a Fool's Day prank but turned out to be all too real.

"Not all heroes wear capes sometimes they're a southern belle who obviously isn't afraid of anything," the country bar wrote in the post, which also featured a video of a woman carrying an opossum by the tail.

According to KETK, an opossum snuck into Banita Creek Hall just past midnight on April 1 while the Texas establishment was closing. The appearance of the critter caused a bit of chaos at the bar until one of the patrons exiting the dance hall decided to help the confused animal find its way out by picking up the opossum.

In the video of the incident, which has been viewed over 10 million times, a woman in a yellow sleeveless shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots carries the opossum by its tail through Banita Creek Hall and out the front door. The honky-tonk hero is named Jessica White, per KETK, but she has been dubbed the "possum queen" by Banita Creek Hall, which followed up their original post with a birthday shout-out to White on April 2.

opossom in bar
banita creek hall

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Baninta Creek Hall wrote on Facebook that White's "next round" is on the bar for humanely handling their opossum issue.

White is not the first woman to wrangle an opossum out of a bar. In June 2022, an Alaskan woman living in Brooklyn, New York, happened to be at a neighborhood bar when a wild opossum wandered in. Comfortable with animals from growing up surrounded by wilderness, the Alaskan woman confidently picked up the opossum by its neck scruff and gently escorted it outside.

Related Articles
sara fulton
Alaska Woman Rescues Curious Opossum After Wild Animal Wanders into N.Y.C. Bar
Doja Cat speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); Taylor Swift speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images); Becky G accepts the Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year award for “MAMIII” onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners
BOY MEETS WORLD - Gallery - Shoot Date: July 29, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) L-R: BETSY RANDLE;RIDER STRONG;LILY NICKSAY;WILLIAM RUSS;BEN SAVAGE;WILL FRIEDLE;WILLIAM DANIELS
The Cast of Boy Meets World: Where Are They Now?
Kimberly Williams-Paisley (L) and Brad Paisley attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Timeline
Toblerone at Beyond the Butcher Block hosted by Pat LaFrieda with Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone as a part of the Bank of America Dinner Series during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Noir NYC on October 16, 2014 in New York City.
Toblerone to Drop Iconic Matterhorn Logo Under 'Swissness' Rules
King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands
Dutch Royal Family Faces Protest During Caribbean Tour — Like Kate Middleton and Prince William
Garth Brooks Is Opening a Nashville Bar Named After His Song ‘Friends in Low Places'
Garth Brooks Is Opening a Nashville Bar Named After His Song 'Friends in Low Places'
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 9
'The Last of Us' Recap: Joel Fights for Ellie's Life in Bloody Season Finale
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
baby fox mistaken for kitten
California Woman Accidentally Takes in Baby Fox After Mistaking Wild Animal for a Lost Kitten
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
A Complete History of Every Best Actress Oscar Winner
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hang at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
East Palestine Ohio - Train Derailment
What to Know About the Ohio Train Derailment and Chemical Spill: A Timeline of Events
Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd's Relationship Timeline