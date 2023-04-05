Texas Woman Nicknamed 'Possum Queen' After Rescuing Confused Opossum from Country Bar

One opossum found out the hard way that marsupials and dance halls don't mix.

On April 1, Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas, posted a story on Facebook that sounded like a Fool's Day prank but turned out to be all too real.

"Not all heroes wear capes sometimes they're a southern belle who obviously isn't afraid of anything," the country bar wrote in the post, which also featured a video of a woman carrying an opossum by the tail.

According to KETK, an opossum snuck into Banita Creek Hall just past midnight on April 1 while the Texas establishment was closing. The appearance of the critter caused a bit of chaos at the bar until one of the patrons exiting the dance hall decided to help the confused animal find its way out by picking up the opossum.

In the video of the incident, which has been viewed over 10 million times, a woman in a yellow sleeveless shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots carries the opossum by its tail through Banita Creek Hall and out the front door. The honky-tonk hero is named Jessica White, per KETK, but she has been dubbed the "possum queen" by Banita Creek Hall, which followed up their original post with a birthday shout-out to White on April 2.

banita creek hall

Baninta Creek Hall wrote on Facebook that White's "next round" is on the bar for humanely handling their opossum issue.

White is not the first woman to wrangle an opossum out of a bar. In June 2022, an Alaskan woman living in Brooklyn, New York, happened to be at a neighborhood bar when a wild opossum wandered in. Comfortable with animals from growing up surrounded by wilderness, the Alaskan woman confidently picked up the opossum by its neck scruff and gently escorted it outside.