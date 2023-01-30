North Carolina Woman Dives into 'Turbulent Currents' to Rescue 'Traumatized and Shaking' Dog

The heroic efforts of a woman and her friend allowed a struggling dog to be saved and reunited with its owner

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 05:38 PM
dog rescued from freezing river
Photo: Asheville Humane Society/Facebook

An adorable, scruffy miniature poodle mix found struggling to stay afloat in North Carolina's French Broad River is safe thanks to two Good Samaritans.

According to an account shared by the Asheville Humane Society on Facebook, two women watched in shock as the poodle puppy ran by them "as if something had scared him" and tumbled into the water on Jan 9.

The women reported the incident to the Asheville Humane Society, "but within minutes, the miniature poodle mix began to go under the water" in the river's "turbulent currents." One of the women jumped into the water and saved the dog before he was swept away.

dog rescued from freezing river
Asheville Humane Society/Facebook

"It had stormed the previous day, so the river level was high with powerful currents. The water was freezing," explained Becky Doty, an animal control officer in Asheville, on the shelter's social media post. "He was very lucky that the two women were there. They are heroes."

Officer Doty picked up the puppy from his rescuers and brought him to the humane society, where he was given a complete medical evaluation and was found to be unscathed by the frightening incident. With a clean bill of health, the dog moved into a foster home.

"When we took him in, he was traumatized and shaking with fright," the dog's foster parent, Peter, recounted to the shelter.

After the dog's rescue started getting attention from media outlets, the dog's owner was located. The pet parent, who was searching for the missing poodle, named Benzo, reunited with the pup on Thursday.

dog rescued from freezing river
Asheville Humane Society/Facebook

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"He is now safe and sound with a new microchip to prevent any more misadventures," wrote the Asheville Humane Society in a Facebook post on Friday.

"Microchips are your pet's return address!" the shelter added, encouraging followers to get their pets microchipped to increase the chance of reunification.

Related Articles
michigan puppies
Anonymous Caller Saves Puppies Abandoned in Box on Michigan Road During Storm
dog rescued from gorilla enclosure
Loose Dog Rescued from San Diego Safari Park After Jumping into Zoo's Gorilla Habitat
dog rescue
Firefighters Save Dog Named Scooby Who Was Stranded in the Los Angeles River for Over 2 Hours
Dog rescued from a drain pipe in New Jersey
Rescuers Save Foster Dog Missing For Days from N.J. Drain Pipe: 'Unbelievable that He's Alive'
A view on the Toll booths of the Holland Tunnel, which connects Jersey City with Manhattan, New York, United States of America. Office Buildings.
Lost Brooklyn Puppy Runs Through East River, Holland Tunnel, and New Jersey Before His Rescue
Coast Guard Dog Rescue Detroit River
Coast Guard Rescues Spotty Dog from Icy Detroit River: 'Pretty Grateful'
THE BACHELOR - ABC’s “The Bachelor” stars
Zach Shallcross's Official 'Bachelor' Cast Is Revealed — Meet the 30 Women Vying for His Heart
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve 
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve
Heart the dog
Philly Rescue Dog Found With His Tongue Cut Out Is Ready For a Loving Home Where He Can Relax
dog rescued
Puppy Rescued from Freezing Waters in Jamaica Bay, New York
alligator
74-Year-Old Florida Woman Saves Dog from Alligator: 'I Did the Only Thing I Could Do'
Russ the dog rescued
Rescuers Find Dog Missing Since August Buried Beneath Five Feet of Snow: 'Very Cold and Scared'
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Aly Raisman Praises Two Women Who Found Her Missing Dog Mylo: 'They're Such Good People'
Aly Raisman Praises 2 Rescuers Who Saved Missing Dog Mylo: 'Such Good People'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Dog finds forever after 10 years in shelter
Tatiana, a Formerly Abused Pit Bull, Finds Her Forever Home After 10 Years in Michigan Shelters