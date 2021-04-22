Diana Dupre said she realized the snake was real when the "tongue came out" as it was slithering across the shelves of a Target store in Apex, North Carolina

Woman Discovers Snake Slithering Across Cans of Beans at North Carolina Target

A North Carolina woman was in for a scaly surprise when she spotted a snake slithering across cans of beans on the shelves of a Target store.

Diana Dupre was walking down the aisles of Target in Apex on Monday when she was startled by an object she believed was a children's toy.

"I thought it was a child's toy," she told CNN's Jeanne Moos. "So, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, somebody's pranking me. Where's the camera?' "

Dupre said it wasn't until the snake's "tongue came out" that she realized the reptile was alive.

She then took out her cellphone to capture the unlikely moment on video.

After being alerted of the situation, Target employees removed the snake and released it back into nature.

The reptile was determined to be a harmless rat snake.

Target sanitized the area where the snake was found and later brought in a pest control company for a full evaluation of the store.

An animal expert at North Carolina University told Moos that rat snakes in North Carolina are "out of hibernation" and most likely looking for food or mates.

Earlier this month, a much larger snake was spotted at a Pittsburgh park, worrying residents that it was a dangerous species.

Fortunately, although park officials haven't located the snake yet, experts determined that the reptile wasn't a danger to the public.