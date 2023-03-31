Woman Carries 52 Lbs. White Samoyed Dog in Backpack to Beat Rule on N.Y.C. Subway

Jackie Hornung has gone viral for riding the New York City Subway with her pooch Lumi in a backpack

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 31, 2023 11:14 AM
woman who brings her Samoyed on the subway
Photo: littlebearlumi TikTok

Jackie Hornung is showing that some rules are just meant to be broken.

The New York City native has gone viral on TikTok for carrying her large white samoyed dog, Lumi, on the subway — with one video racking up a whopping 1.4 million views.

When asked why she does it by one of her followers, Hornung answered simply that "dogs have to be in bags on the NYC subway! So that's why he's in a backpack!"

A video posted to her @littlebearlumi account shows Hornung entering the subway with a large green hiking backpack containing Lumi on her back with his paws on her shoulders and his head sticking out to the side.

She also showed a brief clip of her holding on to a chair on the subway while she tried to balance with Lumi on her back.

Lumi is between 1 and ½ years old and stands around 2 feet tall when on all fours, she recently told Newsweek. He also "loves being carried" and is "pretty calm" when sitting in the K9 sports sack, she added to the outlet — not least because he "gets a lot of pets, which he very much enjoys."

Despite his size, Hornung said the pup is surprisingly light, telling one commenter in the video that he was about 55 Lbs. When asked if his legs get "squished" while in the bag, Hornung responded that her bag was "pretty spacious" and had "a good platform at the bottom for him to sit naturally in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the Cornell University website, New York law states that "No person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers."

RELATED Video: Newly Adopted Dog Holds Owner's Hand 'the Whole Way Home' from the Shelter — Watch!

Working dogs with law enforcement or service dogs who have been trained to guide people with disabilities are exempt from this rule. Yet even people with service dogs must show "proof of affiliation with a professional training school" and that the animal is a licensed service animal, added Cornell University.

In response to the rule, several people have come up with creative ways to sneak their dogs onto the subway, including some who have put their dogs into an Ikea bag with holes cut out for the dogs' legs. Other New Yorkers have posted shots of them carrying their dogs in handbags and gym bags.

Lumi himself seems to enjoy the experience of touring N.Y.C. The pooch can be seen checking out several iconic landmarks including Grand Central Station, Central Park and Rockefeller Center on his Instagram page.

Related Articles
Meet Ralphie. At first glance, he's an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won't be the case.
Ralphie the 'Demon' Dog Finds 'Perfect Adopter' and Is a 'Reformed Terror' After Training
https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/641eba6c-5ea6-44c1-b602-6a7b9de356b0/00e62cb0-d5ed-47d1-b187-5b9dbab513a9/main.mp4
Newly Adopted Dog Holds Owner's Hand 'the Whole Way Home' from the Shelter — Watch!
Killeen woman finds dog in a bag
Texas Woman Saves Malnourished Dachshund After Finding the Dog in a Filthy Abandoned Backpack
Malayan tapir
Adult Tapir Startled by Maintenance Workers Briefly Escapes His Enclosure at Zoo Miami
This photo, provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society, shows a Eurasion eagle-owl named Flaco that escaped from New York's Central Park Zoo after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh, zoo officials said . It was spotted on Fifth Avenue, then flew back into the park Friday morning and remained high up in a tree there for much of the day Escaped Owl Central Park, New York, United States - 03 Feb 2023
Flaco the Escaped Central Park Zoo Owl Remains At Large and Is Now Hunting for Food in N.Y.C.
https://twitter.com/TSA_Northeast. Snake in a suitcase. Credit: TSA
Massive Boa Constrictor Found in Passenger's Carry-On Baggage at Tampa Airport
'Demon Dog' Ralphie
New York Shelter Gives Update on 'Demon' Dog Ralphie After Outpouring of Love for 'Jerk' Pup
puppy bus goes viral
A 'Puppy Bus' in Alaska Is Delighting the Internet: 'I Can't Believe We Do This for a Living'
Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023
Meet the 11 Talented Dogs with Special Needs Competing in Puppy Bowl 2023
Horse Carriage waiting for passengers near Central Park, NYC
Sanctuary Plans to Build Rescue for Retired Carriage Horses Following Death of N.Y.C. Horse
we tried it dog dna age test
We Tried It: A Dog DNA Test that Helps Determine a Canine's Real Age
Cat gets loose on plane
Catastrophe Avoided After Curious Feline Gets Loose on San Francisco-Bound United Flight
Rare Moment: Moose Sheds Both Antlers Caught on Ring Camera
Rare Footage of Moose Dropping Its Antlers Captured on Security Camera Goes Viral
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q5Yx_Is4s8 Video Shows Collapsed Carriage Horse On NYC Street 11,566 views Aug 11, 2022 A New York City carriage horse collapsed on a Midtown street and needed to be doused with water before being revived by NYPD officers. The horse is now recovering at a stable nearby. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews NBC News Digital is a collection of innovative and powerful news brands that deliver compelling, diverse and engaging news stories. NBC News Digital features NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TODAY.com, Nightly News, Meet the Press, Dateline, and the existing apps and digital extensions of these respective properties. We deliver the best in breaking news, live video coverage, original journalism and segments from your favorite NBC News Shows. Connect with NBC News Online! NBC News App: https://apps.nbcnews.com/mobile Breaking News Alerts: https://link.nbcnews.com/join/5cj/bre... Visit NBCNews.Com: http://nbcnews.to/ReadNBC Find NBC News on Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/LikeNBC Follow NBC News on Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/FollowNBC Follow NBC News on Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/InstaNBC #Horse #NewYork #carriage
N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized 
dog rescued from train tracks
Paralyzed Dog Rescued After Being Found on Train Tracks in Philadelphia: 'This Is Pure Evil'
dog trainer tom davis training Patrick Mahomes dogs in Texas april 2022-- and with wife brittany matthews credit: Abby Koskinos
How Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Dog Trainer Tom Davis Became a Viral Star