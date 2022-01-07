Health Professional Blames Southwest Airlines for Dog's Death: 'Living a Nightmare'

Courtney Cipar and her French bulldog Charlie were on a Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia on Dec. 21 when she says the canine overheated

A Southwest Airlines passenger claims that the airline is responsible for her 3-year-old dog's death after he allegedly suffered from heatstroke and a seizure while onboard one of the airline's flights.

According to her attorney Evan Oshan, traveling X-ray technician Courtney Cipar and her French bulldog Charlie, who Cipar paid to have in the cabin with her, were on a flight from Nashville to Philadelphia on Dec. 21 when the pup overheated, causing him to die.

"While on the flight, my travel companion Charlie began having breathing problems," Cipar said in a statement via Oshan to PEOPLE.

Charlie the dog dead on Southwest Airlines Credit: Courtesy Evan M. Oshan, Esq.

"When I attempted to take Charlie out of the carrier or even open the carrier, the Southwest airline personnel threatened to turn the plane back and that I would have consequences. As Charlie moaned for air, I was unable to help him, and he died," she added. "Charlie was my companion, giving me comfort while I assisted COVID patients."

A rep for Southwest Airlines did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment. According to Oshan, Southwest contacted Cipar on Dec. 27 and said they would refund her ticket for the flight, but, Oshan says, the airline has provided "no response whatsoever" to the attorney regarding Charlie's death.

Oshan also added that 3-year-old Charlie was in "excellent" health before the Southwest flight.

A Southwest spokesperson did provide a statement to TMZ about Cipar's claims, telling the outlet, "We are disheartened to learn about the passing of this customer's pet and have been in contact with her to learn more. Tens of thousands of customers travel with cats and dogs every month on Southwest. While onboard the aircraft, pets must remain in their well-ventilated carriers at all times for the comfort and safety of fellow customers."

Cipar shared a Facebook post on Dec. 26, alleging the airline "murdered my baby."

She added that Charlie had traveled extensively by her side "on 20 plus flights, driven cross country, summited several mountains."

She continued, "As a traveling X-ray tech, he has been my support system on the road and in life. His goofy antics and cuddles have kept me going through some truly horrific things. He is irreplaceable, and I am heartbroken, living a nightmare."

Cipar called the loss of her beloved pet "brutal" after recalling the moments leading up to Charlie's death and how she allegedly wasn't allowed to open up his carrier to allow for extra ventilation during the flight.

She explained that despite warning the flight crew that Charlie would die after noticing his concerning breathing patterns, "the flight attendant just talked over me."