Warning: The above video is graphic and may be disturbing to some

An octopus recently found itself in a fight for its life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Daily Mail, a Chinese vlogger known as ‘seaside girl Little Seven’ planned to livestream a video of herself eating a live octopus. The animal, however, had different plans, and soon after her camera started rolling, it used its sticky tentacles to attach to her face — and wouldn’t let go.

The struggle lasted for nearly a minute as the woman worked desperately to peel the creature from her face. Once she was able to, she saw herself on screen — and noticed the octopus had punctured her skin.

According to the Daily Mail, the vlogger ended the clip by saying, “I’ll eat it in the next video,” seemingly undeterred by her experience. She regularly posts on the Chinese video platform Kuaishou, and though previous videos she’s taken of herself eating and playing with sea creatures haven’t taken off, this one has gone viral around the world, earning her backlash on the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo.