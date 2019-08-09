Woman Visits North Carolina Shelter to Adopt the Two Dogs that Have Been There the Longest

It’s a day North Carolina’s Asheville Humane Society has dreamed about.

“Leslie walked through our front doors and said, ‘Which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs? I’m here to take them both home with me,’ ” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Shelter workers were stunned but happy to oblige Leslie.

“We introduced Leslie to Sam (who had extensive medical issues, was with us for 6 months, adopted then returned) and Brutus (who has severe separation anxiety, was with us for 5 months, and was originally surrendered to be euthanized at 13 years old),” the post from Asheville Humane Society continues. “We vowed to find these two amazing dogs their second chance, no matter how long it took, and TODAY was their special day TOGETHER!”

According to the shelter, that new home is a 3-story house surrounded by two acres of fenced in yard.

The heartwarming adoption moment was captured on camera. The video shows Leslie putting her two new best friends in the car while she showers them with words of affection.

“It’s so important to adopt the older pets,” Leslie, on the verge of tears, says in the video, which the shelter posted to Facebook.

She adds, after fondly looking at Sam and Brutus, “I am glad to give them a home for the last couple years of their life, and they give so much love back.”

Leslie would know. According to Today, she has cared for 40 to 50 senior dogs in her life, in an effort to provide older pets with golden years worth remembering.

“She told us that several years ago, she went to another shelter and adopted their five hardest-to-adopt dogs, all at once,” Heather Hayes, the shelter’s marketing manager, told the outlet. “So she kind of adopts them in groups and then recently she said she lost seven of her senior animals. They’re not with her for very long, but they have a wonderful life while they are with her.”

After adopting Sam and Brutus, Leslie decided she had room in her home for another dog, and came back to Asheville Humane Society to adopt a 13-year-old canine named Lily.

All three of dogs are adjusting well to their new home, reports Today. And the Asheville Humane Society is feeling a little sunnier after observing Leslie’s act of compassion.