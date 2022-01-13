"I was like, 'This isn't my dog, where's my dog? Where's my puppy?' " Tykesha Cherry said, describing the moment she realized she was given the wrong pooch at a Virginia pet salon

Woman Accidentally Picks Up Wrong Dog from Pet Groomer: 'Everybody Was in Shock'

A Chesapeake, Virginia, woman had quite the surprise after she went to pick up her dog from a local pet groomer.

Tykesha Cherry, 31, dropped off Lucky, her 10-month-old Maltese poodle, at a local pet salon for a haircut earlier this month — but she said she was handed a different dog when she returned to pick up Lucky later that day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a side-by-side photo of the dog she took home and Lucky, Cherry wrote on Facebook that the groomer "messed up." The snap on the left featured the other pup glaring at the camera, while Cherry's dog, sporting a floral cotton dog collar, posed for the photo shown on the right.

Knowing something was off, she called her boyfriend, Quinn Young, before leaving with the other dog.

"Who knows where lil lucky would have been," Tykesha continued. "I'm highly pissed tf off."

Cherry shared more details with Southwest News Service, explaining, "I went to pick up my puppy, I went in and the lady at the desk said, 'Oh, you're here for Bentley?' I said, 'No, I'm here for Lucky.' As she's walking away to fetch the dog, I was dealing with the receipt. I look up, and there's a dog in my face."

"I didn't get a chance to get a good look at him, all I saw was white. I go to the car and I put him in. He turned around and I thought, 'He looks so different, am I tripping?' " Cherry added.

She told the outlet that the pup wasn't as friendly as usual and didn't respond when she called Lucky's name. She also noticed the dog she was given had a different fur pattern as well as "crusty" paws that were different from Lucky's.

Cherry said she quickly took the pooch back into the pet salon, where she and the staff realized they had given her Bentley.

"I was like, 'This isn't my dog, where's my dog? Where's my puppy?' They were shocked, everybody was in shock," she said. "I get the mix-up, they're both white, but I thought they'd have tags in the back or something."

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Dog Groomer Who Offered Pandemic Cuts for Free: 'It Warms the Pet Parents' Hearts'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Of the other dog, Bentley, Cherry explained, "He wasn't growling at me, he was the sweetest dog and very much clingy. I know he looked mean in the photo, but he wasn't at all."

She added, "Bentley had a very different personality to Lucky. Bentley was barking out the window — Lucky doesn't do that, Lucky is a crier."