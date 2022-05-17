Wisconsin Dog Missing for 5 Years Reunites with Family After Police Find Pup 13 Miles from Home

Ginger the dog. See SWNS story SWFHlost. A dog missing for half a decade has finally been reunited with her family - after being rescued as a stray 13 miles from her home. Ginger originally disappeared in 2017, believed to have been stolen, leaving her owner Barney Lattimore distraught. Barney, from Janesville, Wisconsin looked everywhere for his missing pup, refusing to give up hope that one day he may see her again. Every time he saw a dog that slightly resembled Ginger he'd pray that it was her, but it never was.

Credit: Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin/SWNS