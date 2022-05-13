The nearly six-year-old dog was found in Green Bay in early May with a backpack full of supplies and a note explaining why the pet's previous owner could no longer care for the canine

Wisconsin Dog Found Tied to a Fire Hydrant With a Note and Backpack Gets Adopted: 'Thank You!'

Less than two weeks after a dog was left tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the nearly 6-year-old pup has found a new home.

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced Thursday that the mixed breed canine, named Baby Girl, had "officially found a new home!" after the shelter stepped in to help the pet.

Animal lovers found Baby Girl in early May at the corner of East Walnut Street and South Clay Street in Green Bay, tied to a fire hydrant with a note from her previous owner and a backpack full of supplies, according to the organization's website.

The note from the dog's owner identified Baby Girl and explained why the pet parent could no longer care for the pooch, according to WFRV-TV. Baby Girl was transported to WHS's Green Bay campus after her discovery, where she received veterinary care and went through the shelter's "mandatory stray hold" before getting ready for adoption.

WHS addressed the dog's previous owner with a compassionate message in a Facebook post on May 5.

"First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend," WHS wrote. "It's evident just how much you loved her, and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life."

The WHS mentioned in their message to Baby Girl's previous owner that "the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things," "the way you secured her leash so she wouldn't get hit by a car," and the way the person placed the dog "in the middle of a neighborhood where she'd be quickly found" are all signs that the pet's last caretaker loved her.

"We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks," the organization continued. "And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could."

On May 10, the organization shared on Facebook that Baby Girl would be available for adoption soon and informed those interested in the dog that she has "potentially costly medical needs."

"After abnormalities in her initial assessment, our veterinary team worked with a consulting clinic and determined that Baby Girl has Diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes), which causes elevated blood sugar. We have her on a management plan and are happy to say that she is responding well to this current regimen," WHS wrote on Facebook.

The post continued, "Her future adopter will need to work with their veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet, and at-home insulin injections."

The organization explained that managing the dog's condition could cost hundreds of dollars a month depending on the veterinarian's assessment and the cost of supplies.

"She will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, bloodwork, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics as deemed appropriate by the primary veterinarian," the post continued. " WHS will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor. While diabetes can be costly and tough to manage, we know there is a loving adopter out there for this special girl!"

WHS ended up having no issue finding the right home for Baby Girl.

"Baby Girl was made available for adoption today and had a few folks eagerly waiting to meet her right when we opened," the shelter shared in a May 12 Facebook update. "She has officially found a new home! Thank you, thank you, thank you!"