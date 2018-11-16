Camel Stuck on Side of Philadelphia Highway Sets Twitter Ablaze During Thursday's Winter Storm

It was a confusing, frustrating, slow-moving day for commuters caught in Thursday’s winter storm Avery on the East Coast.

Among those stuck on highways across the northeast was one very out-of-place camel.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, drivers who had already seen snow, sleet and stalled cars were shocked when they spotted a camel catching flurries in its fur on the side of Route 309 in Pennsylvania.

It didn’t take long for the dromedary to go from local legend to online sensation, with several distracted drivers taking the time to slow down even more to grab a photo or video of the unusual sight.

WARNING: This video contains graphic language

Have you ever seen a camel in the snow? pic.twitter.com/RNBPclk5tH — Deaf Gronk (@Tylerkio) November 15, 2018

Nbd just a camel on 309 in a snow storm 😂🐫 #wtf pic.twitter.com/a1zbelyjsR — meg❋ (@meg_vogel) November 15, 2018

The mystery of how the camel ended up on the side of the road was eventually solved by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, according to Penn Live.

The group sent out a tweet from its account explaining the camel, named Einstein, was on his way to Philly for the federation’s Main Event.

This is our camel! His name is Einstein and he’s on his way to our Main Event at the Kimmel Center in Philly tonight. We have treats and a blanket waiting. https://t.co/HAz7S3DFPz — JewishPhilly (@JFedinPhilly) November 15, 2018

Unfortunately, Einstein never made it to the City of Brotherly Love: A follow-up tweet from the federation said that after getting stuck in the weather, Einstein’s caretakers decided it was best to head home to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo in Bucks County instead of trying to make it to Philly.

Sadly Einstein the camel didn’t make it to the Kimmel Center this evening. His ride got stuck in the weather and decided it was best for him to go home. Thank you for everyone’s concern. Einstein is safe and happy to be headed home to Peaceable Kingdom Petting Zoo. — JewishPhilly (@JFedinPhilly) November 16, 2018

Even though the camel missed his engagement, Einstein’s brief appearance on the side of the road was enough to turn the animal into a celebrity.

Blog Lehigh Valley with Love reports that Einstein the snow camel already has his own drink and apparel collection.