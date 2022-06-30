Wild Photos of a Coyote Date Night, Curious Rat, and More Win Urban Wildlife Photography Awards

It's a wild world out there, including in your backyard!

The inaugural Urban Wildlife Photography Awards encouraged animal-loving photographers to capture the creatures they found around them on camera. London-based global photography platform Picfair organized the free-to-enter photography awards to highlight the trend of photographing urban wildlife, which increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 awards received over 6,000 entries from all over the world. Read on to see which photos won the competition and other outstanding finalists.

Amateur photographer, Andrew Interisano, took "Date Night," the photo chosen as the awards' Overall Winner. The champion shot captures two coyotes crossing paths in Toronto, Canada.