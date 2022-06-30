Wild Photos of a Coyote Date Night, Curious Rat, and More Win Urban Wildlife Photography Awards
Coyotes Cross Paths
It's a wild world out there, including in your backyard!
The inaugural Urban Wildlife Photography Awards encouraged animal-loving photographers to capture the creatures they found around them on camera. London-based global photography platform Picfair organized the free-to-enter photography awards to highlight the trend of photographing urban wildlife, which increased in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 awards received over 6,000 entries from all over the world. Read on to see which photos won the competition and other outstanding finalists.
Amateur photographer, Andrew Interisano, took "Date Night," the photo chosen as the awards' Overall Winner. The champion shot captures two coyotes crossing paths in Toronto, Canada.
Big City Dreams
Austin Montero's photo of a thoughtful-looking rat — who had just emerged from a sewer in Cuernavaca, Mexico — won the Urban Wildlife Photography Awards' Nightlife category. Montero titled the phenomenal photo "Life Beyond the Sewer."
Hello There
Jill Finney decided to follow her wildlife photography dreams during the COVID-19 pandemic, treating the squirrels and raccoons she came across in her Toronto neighborhood like the large wild animals featured in National Geographic. Her photo "Trash Panda" won the Urban Wildlife Photography Awards' Fancy Seeing You Here category.
Bird's Eye View
Mano Aliczki was on holiday in Sardinia, Italy, known for its greater flamingo colonies, and spotted this lone pink bird feeding from an artificial salt pan. The resulting flamingo photo, titled "Window to the salt pan" won the awards' Daylight category.
Swan Park
The photo "Foggy late night walk" taken by Doug Wallace in Cambridge, England, was a finalist in the competition's Nightlife category.
City Sun
Nicolas Bamberski caught a ground squirrel sunbathing in Alameda, California, in front of a scenic view of San Francisco and couldn't resist taking a picture. His photo "Tanning In Style" was a finalist in the awards' Fancy Seeing You Here category.
Kick it
Cheryl Rogers' photo of a Brogla bird in Melbourne, Australia —"Free Kick"— was another finalist in the Fancy Seeing You Here category.
Bread Break
Barak's "On Snap" shot earned a finalist spot in the awards' Daylight category. The photo shows monkeys munching breakfast scraps leftover by tourists on Mount Basur in Indonesia.
Snooze at Sea
The photo "Red Fox On Boat," taken by Mark F Wallner, earned a finalist spot in the Urban Wildlife Photography Awards' Daylight category.
Lunch to Go
"Cat and fish" is another finalist from the awards' Daylight category. Matko Petrić took the photo in Split, Croatia.
View the full finalists and winners' gallery on Picfair here.
All Picfair profits on print sales will go to global conservation non-profit Re:Wild.