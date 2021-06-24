Wink, Cruella's Scene-Stealing Chihuahua Star, Shares Their Acting Secrets

PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip of Wink at work to celebrate Cruella's digital release

It's clear that Emma Stone is the star of Cruella, but the new Disney film also introduced animal lovers to a rising talent: Wink the Chihuahua.

In Cruella, Wink plays the canine companion of henchmen Horace and Jasper and helps the duo pickpocket and pull off other crimes. With his little frame and big attitude, the pooch shines in the role.

To celebrate the arrival of Cruella on the digital platforms (outside of Disney+, where the movie is currently streaming), PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip on how Wink nailed his part.

One of the secrets to Wink's success on screen is that the dog can be in multiple places at once. Five different dogs portrayed Wink in Cruella, including several rescue pups.

April Mackin trained several of the canines that played the Wink role and found that each dog actor had their own personality.

"Bluebell is like a princess, and she really wants to do things, but she doesn't know where her feet are sometimes," Mackin says of one of the Wink dogs in the above clip.

"Narla is like a big dog personality in a little dog's body," the trainer says of another pup.