Wilmer Valderrama Says Service Dogs Are a 'Critical Element' in Helping Veterans with PTSD

The NCIS star teamed up with Purina Dog Chow to highlight the benefits of service dogs for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder

By
Published on September 21, 2022 04:49 PM
Purina® Dog Chow® is teaming up with actor, producer, dog lover and longtime military supporter Wilmer Valderrama to recognize the finalists in Dog Chow’s first-ever Visible Impact Award.
Photo: Purina Dog Chow

Wilmer Valderrama is using his platform for good.

The NCIS star recently discussed his latest project with PEOPLE: a collaboration with Purina Dog Chow to honor finalists of the brand's first-ever Visible Impact Award, which highlights the moving ways service dogs help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As a dog lover, Valderrama, 42, says getting involved in the project "felt like a no-brainer."

"I think about how roughly 3.5 million military veterans with PTSD, and while service dogs have demonstrated the ability to reduce the severity of PTSD symptoms, only 1% of those in need who seek a service dog receive one each year," the actor explains.

The Dog Chow Visible Impact Award celebrates the remarkable impact PTSD service dogs have on veterans’ daily lives and is part of Dog Chow’s 5th annual Service Dog Salute program.
Purina Dog Chow

"That's a pretty significant number because it's been proven that a lot of the service dogs have been a critical element to the recovery and the rehabilitation of our veterans," he adds.

By raising awareness about the fantastic work PTSD service dogs can do, the Visible Impact Award hopes to help more veterans connect with service animals. Voting for the 2022 Visible Impact Award runs through Oct. 17. For every vote, Purina Dog Chow will donate $5 to the Association of Service Dog Providers for Military Veterans — up to $75,000 — to aid in the training of more PTSD service dogs.

Reflecting on his own experience meeting PTSD service dogs, Valderrama tells PEOPLE that the dogs are trained "to go beyond being a loyal companion."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I was blown away by their ability and their capabilities," Valderrama says of the trained service dogs he has encountered. "To give you an example, a veteran or an individual feeling some type of anxiety produces a chemical that a service dog can smell. And that turns into a command for the dog to immediately turn into care mode."

Purina® Dog Chow® is teaming up with actor, producer, dog lover and longtime military supporter Wilmer Valderrama to recognize the finalists in Dog Chow’s first-ever Visible Impact Award.
Purina Dog Chow

"The dog jumps on top of you, pulls you down, centers you, licks your face, and tells you, 'Hey, we're here. It's just you and I. Focus on the moment,'" he continues, adding, "a PTSD service dog is intuitive enough to smell and understand what a veteran is going through. That's unbelievable to me."

The That '70s Show star also has great respect and a longtime appreciation for veterans and the military, revealing that his first dream was to "be a pilot for the Air Force, or to serve for the military, or to join the Marines."

"That was a moment of aspiration for me," Valderrama tells PEOPLE.

Purina® Dog Chow® is teaming up with actor, producer, dog lover and longtime military supporter Wilmer Valderrama to recognize the finalists in Dog Chow’s first-ever Visible Impact Award.
Purina Dog Chow

Valderrama's life took him on a different path, which he notes has gifted him with many opportunities and blessings. The actor says doing charitable work with partners like Purina Dog Chow is one of the ways he pays it forward.

"I felt it was important. You get the blessings, you got to give them out," he says

To vote for a Visible Impact Award finalist and learn more about the campaign, visit Purina Dog Chow's website.

Related Articles
Blind Boy and Companion Dog Merlot Bond
Canine Companion Helps Blind 5-Year-Old Overcome Obstacles and Prepare for an Exciting Future
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
na
Joanna Gaines Launches Curated Antique Collection — Plus More Celeb-Designed Decor!
Marvin Frink, army vet, invited other vets to come to his farm to learn about agriculture and the healing benefits of farming. Photographed at Briarwood Cattle Farm, in Red Springs, NC on 5/21/22 by Kennedi Carter, @internetbby
How a Herd of Cattle Helped an Iraq War Veteran with PTSD Find Healing: 'Animals Gave Me a Second Chance'
Senate passes the PACT Act
Veterans and Their Families Share Gratitude for PACT Act: 'It Will Save a Lot of People'
Paula Abdul, Pete Mattson and Quinton Aaron speak onstage during Karibu Africa Hamptons Soirée on August 19, 2022 in Sag Harbor, New York.
Paula Abdul and Quinton Aaron Lead Glamorous Hamptons Party for Prince William's Beloved Charity
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
U.S. Army Sergeant David Speights, fiancée Ashleigh, and children Kylie (9 years old) and Sammuel (17 months) breaking ground on their future mortgage-free home in the Whitewing Trails community, donated by PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. The groundbreaking event took place on May 6, 2022. Princeton, TX Please credit PulteGroup & Photographer Jordan Mathis for use of the image.
Texas Army Veteran Gifted His Family's Dream Home: 'I'm Very Thankful'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow Wears Lil Nas X T-Shirt to 2022 BET Awards in Support of Singer After Snub
Jon Stewart C-Span
Jon Stewart Emotionally Advocates for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Fumes: 'An IED That Goes Off in Your Body'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Sitting Volleyball Competition
Prince Harry Says There's an 'Immense' Difference in How Therapy Is Viewed in California vs. the U.K.
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche, Star of 'Another World' and 'Men in Trees', Dies at 53
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long