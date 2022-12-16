Willow, the Biden Family's Pet Cat, Celebrates Her First White House Christmas

Willow the cat is wrapping up her first year at the White House by enjoying all of the holiday decorations at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

December 16, 2022
Willow first white house christmas/
Photo: Erin Scott, Official White House Photographer

The Biden family is honoring the presidential pets this holiday season!

Willow, the first family's two-year-old tabby cat, is enjoying her first holiday season at the White House after settling into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave at the start of the year.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recently gave Willow a tour of the White House's 2022 holiday décor, which is designed to embody the idea of America: We the People, according to the office of the first lady.

Images of White House pets Willow and Commander the dog — the German shepherd the Bidens received last December — are also incorporated throughout the holiday décor.

Willow first white house christmas/
Erin Scott, Official White House Photographer

As guests walk through the magical, snowy scene of the White House's East Colonnade, holiday decoration versions of Commander and Willow are waiting to welcome guests, while in the Vermeil Room, the pet-themed decorations are nestled among the gifts under the trees.

Dr. Biden and The Dodo collaborated on a video of Willow's decoration tour. In the clip, Willow admires the White House's many Christmas trees and sniffs the artificial snow covering the ground.

"Willow can't get enough of her first Christmas at the White House with @flotus," The Dodo and Dr. Biden captioned the video on Instagram.

Willow first white house christmas/
Erin Scott, Official White House Photographer

According to the office of the first lady, Willow felt the holiday spirit during her tour with Dr. Biden. The cat is fascinated with the mirrored ornaments found throughout the famous home.

In November 2020, then-president-elect Joe Biden and his wife announced they'd bring a cat to the White House. Former farm cat Willow was picked to move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave after the feline made a lasting impression on Dr. Biden by jumping on stage during a campaign stop.

The last feline to live in the White House before Willow was a black cat named India, who belonged to George W. Bush's family. Bill Clinton and his family also had a cat named Socks.

