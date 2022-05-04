Wildlife Photographer Captures Tender Moment Between Tiger Mom and Her Cubs in India

Paul Goldstein spotted a tiger mom resting in the trees with her four cubs during a trip to India's Bandhavgarh National Park

A British wildlife photographer recently captured a tiger mother tending to her cubs on camera.

Guide and conservationist Paul Goldstein spotted the striped feline family resting in the trees at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India, during a visit in April.

Goldstein, from Wimbledon, England, believes the tiger mom was in the shade to escape the hot morning after a night of suckling her ten-week-old cubs.

"'I have worked with local guides in Bandhavgarh for well over 20 years. My dear friend Pappu often jokes that mums keep their cubs from me," Goldstein told SWNS, adding that this changed "when we found the mother who initially looked tired. It was unsurprising as she had probably suckled several times in the night, and although early, it was fearfully hot."

Goldstein and the group with him spotted four cubs with the adult female tiger.

"My group was ecstatic, as was I. To watch them cuddle their mother's muzzle would move even the most cold-hearted," Goldstein said.

"It is hard enough for mum to raise four of them, but when you consider what is happening to tigers elsewhere, these kittens have a decent chance of reaching adulthood," he added.

According to SWNS, the photographer is dedicated to conserving wildlife, especially tigers. In late May, he will run the Everest Marathon in Nepal in a tiger costume. This will be Goldstein's 20th time running a marathon in the outfit. He has raised hundreds of thousands for tiger conservation through these events.

"My charity campaign is called Worth More Alive, and they really are, which is why I will be running my final marathon in the rarefied air of Nepal on the 29th of this month, having trekked to basecamp," Goldstein said.