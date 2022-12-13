Lifestyle Pets Photos of Cuddly Monkeys, Rare Cats, and More Named as Finalists in International Photo Contest The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition has chosen its 25 finalists for the contest's people's choice awards and is accepting votes for a winner until February 2 By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 13, 2022 03:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Minqiang Lu Nature is filled with countless stunning moments, and these photographers managed to capture a second of that majesty. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition recently released their people's choice award finalists for the 2022 contest. The Natural History Museum in London, which hosts the annual event, picked 25 photos out of the thousands entered into the competition as finalists. The chosen shots include poignant peeks into how wild animals lead their private lives and how humanity's actions affect every species on Earth. To determine the winner of the photo competition's people's choice award, the Natural History Museum depends on the votes of animal lovers. Voting for the award is open until February 2. at the museum's website for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The winner and four runners-up will be announced on February 9. Those who would like to see the finalists' photos in person can see all 25 of the shots, plus the other winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, on exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London until July 2023. Read on to view the 25 photos from around the world that are up for the contest's people's choice award, and then vote for your favorite. Hyena Highway by Sam Rowley Sam Rowley Rowley captured a hyena scavenging for scraps left behind by humans on a roadway outside Harar, Ethiopia. Among the Flowers by Martin Gregus Martin Gregus Gregus spied on this polar bear cub playing in a patch of fireweed on the coast of Hudson Bay, Canada. That's the Spot! by Richard Flack Richard Flack Flack found a flock of crested guineafowl helping each other scratch hard-to-reach spots while foraging In South Africa's Kruger National Park. A Golden Huddle by Minqiang Lu Minqiang Lu Lu found a trio of golden snub-nosed monkeys snuggling to stay warm in central China. Fishing for Glass Eels by Eladio Fernandez Eladio Fernandez Fernandez captured the now-regulated process that goes into catching the declining glass eel. Caribbean Crèche by Claudio Contreras Koob Claudio Contreras Koob Koob snapped these photos by lying in the mud and watching a flock of flamingos at the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve on the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. Wasp Attack by Roberto García-Roa Roberto García-Roa García-Roa caught a battle between a pompilid wasp and an ornate Ctenus spider on camera. The Elusive Golden Cat by Sebastian Kennerknecht Sebastian Kennerknecht Kennerknecht got a photo of the rare African golden cat with help from a camera trap. The Frog with the Ruby Eyes by Jaime Culebras Jaime Culebras Culebras photographed this Mindo glass frog at the Río Manduriacu Reserve in Ecuador. Caught by the Cat by Michał Michlewicz Michal Michlewicz Michlewicz captured a cat on the hunt in an abandoned barn in Radolinek, Poland. Head to Head by Miquel Angel Artús Illana Miquel Angel Artús Illana Illana was in Norway's Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella National Park when two female muskoxen started fighting near the photographer's lens. Unlucky for the Cat by Sebastian Kennerknecht Sebastian Kennerknecht Kennerknecht took this photo to show the complex relationship between the Andean cat and its human neighbors, who see the feline as a mountain guardian and a symbol of good luck. Covid Litter by Auke-Florian Hiemstra Auke-Florian Hiemstra Hiemstra's photo shows a perch trapped in a surgical glove that was found discarded in a Netherlands canal. Life and Art by Eduardo Blanco Mendizabal Eduardo Blanco Mendizabal Mendizabal was in the right place at the right time to get this photo of a gecko interacting with cat graffiti in Corella, Spain. Red and Yellow by Chloé Bès Chloé Bès Bès photographed this gull near Rausu port on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. Holding On by Igor Altuna Igor Altuna Altuna snapped the moment a leopardess killed a baboon and walked off with the primate's living baby still holding on in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park. Heads of Tails? by Jodi Frediani Jodi Frediani Frediani shot these northern right whale dolphins in flat, clear waters near Monterey Bay, California. Portrait of Olobor by Marina Cano Marina Cano Cano photographed Olobor, a member of the Black Rock pride in Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve, after a controlled burn in the area to stimulate new grass. Coastline Wolf by Bertie Gregory Bertie Gregory Gregory spotted this female grey wolf on the shoreline of Vancouver Island, British Colombia, Canada. Night Encounter by Sami Vartiainen Sami Vartiainen Vartiainen caught this badger heading out on a nighttime hunt near Helsinki, Finland. Snowshoe Hare Stare by Deena Sveinsson Deena Sveinsson Sveinsson was snowshoeing in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado when they spotted a snowshoe hare. Fox Affection by Brittany Crossman Brittany Crossman Crossman caught a sweet moment between two foxes in North Shore on Prince Edward Island, Canada. A Tight Grip by Nicholas More Nicholas More More found this male Bargibant's seahorse off the coast of Bali. World of the Snow Leopard by Sascha Fonseca Sascha Fonseca Fonseca positioned a camera trap to get this photo of a snow leopard admiring the mountains of northern India. A Fox's Tale by Simon Withyman Simon Withyman Withyman shared this photo of a fox injured after getting stuck in a plastic netting barrier to show the negative impact humans can inadvertently have on animals. To vote for your favorite finalist photo, visit the Natural History Museum's website for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.