Stunning Shots of Gorilla Mourning Baby, Blood-Thirsty Birds Among the Best Wildlife Photos of the Year

The Natural History Museum in London just released the winners of its Best Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Each year the museum puts a call out for the best photos that capture and “raise awareness of the beauty and fragility of the natural world.” The competition is open to all ages and skill levels.

This year’s winners showcase beautiful landscapes, endangered animals, bizarre behaviors and much more. Here is a selection of 2018’s best wildlife photographers and photos.

WINNER OF “BEHAVIORS: MAMMALS” CATEGORY

Taken by Ricardo Núñez Montero of Spain, this sad shot shows Kuhirwa, a young female mountain gorilla, mourning the loss of her dead baby. Kuhirwa, who lives in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in Uganda, carried her child’s corpse for weeks.